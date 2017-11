FOR the first time ten friends from the Ballarat Society of Artists lnc. have combined together to hold an exhibition at BlueArtz in Howitt Street.

The art is an eclectic mix of works ranging from linoprint, pencil, pen to pastel, watercolour, acrylic and oils. The opening of ‘10 in the Mix’ was held on the 9th October and the exhibition will continue on weekdays until 15th December.