BALLARAT STATION PRECINCT UNVEILED

Ballarat Bus Interchange: A Big Win For Commuters

IN a win for commuters and residents alike, the Andrews Labor Government is delivering on its promise to build a new bus interchange at the revamped Ballarat Station Precinct.

Minister for Regional Development Jaala Pulford made the $5 million announcement in Ballarat last week, alongside Member for Wendouree Sharon Knight and Member for Buninyong Geoff Howard.

The new bus interchange will be delivered as part of the Ballarat Station Precinct Redevelopment, transforming the space into a buzzing commercial and community hub for locals to enjoy.

Work on the new bus interchange has entered the next stage, with construction now due to be

completed in 2018, subject to planning and heritage approvals.

The interchange will bring local buses even closer to the station, improving access to the train station and Ballarat more broadly. The announcement builds on the new Ballarat Bus Network introduced earlier this year, as part of the Labor Government’s $100 million investment in better bus services across Victoria.

The redevelopment of the Ballarat Station Precinct includes an upgrade to the heritage Goods Shed and will feature a state of art convention and events centre, a Quest Apartment Hotel, shops, restaurants and a new public plaza. “This precinct will connect Ballarat’s public transport like never before. It will give our buses a new, permanent home and reduce the impact on local roads and residents,” Ms Pulford said. “This is a terrific complement to the transformation of the Station precinct that’s already well underway.” The Public Transport Users Association (PTUA) welcomed the announcement. The bus interchange had been included in draft plans during public consultation, but notably was not funded in Ballarat Station Precinct works announced in December 2016. PTUA Ballarat Branch Convener Ben Lever praised the decision to bring the construction of the bus interchange forward. “Ballarat railway station is a key transport hub, and must remain so. The highest priority for the station precinct has to be public transport enhancements like the bus interchange,” he said.

“While we still have questions about other aspects of the Ballarat Station Precinct plan, there can be no doubt that the funding of the bus interchange is a huge win for Ballarat commuters.” “The interchange should allow easy transfers between buses and trains, making life a lot easier for those who currently take the bus. It should also help encourage people who currently drive to get out of their cars and take the bus to the station, reducing pressure on parking and reducing congestion on surrounding streets.”