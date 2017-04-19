BALLARAT TO PREVIEW RARE MEDIEVAL DANCE

ONE of Europe’s oldest dances, Kalenda Maya, has been reconstructed from ancient art works and traditional sources and will now have its first performance in modern times at the Art Gallery of Ballarat on Sunday at 2.15pm. Costumed members of the Rippon Lea Dancers will be accompanied by the Early Music Consort playing period instruments which, like the dance, date back almost a thousand years. And the Ballarat ensemble Singers of the Black Book, comprising Peter Freund, Garth Horsfield, Daniel Lamech and Gordon Morrisom, will add their voices to the music and dance to provide a rare experience of the performing arts of the 13th and 14th centuries. The one-hour program, Medieval Magic, will have its Melbourne premier on April 30.

Bookings for this Sunday’s Ballarat performance can be made on 5320 5858. Admission is $25, $20 concession and Gallery members, $50 family. The Gallery is at 40 Lydiard Street North.