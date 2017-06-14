Ballarat Winter Fest

THOUSANDS of people are set to flock to Ballarat over the next month as part of the inaugural Ballarat Winter Festival. Taking place throughout July, the festival will be comprised of more than 40 events celebrating the chilly season. This year’s festival will once again feature Sovereign Hill’s multiaward winning Christmas in July:

Winter Wonderlights display, as well as the City of Ballarat’s much-loved ice-skating rink and wintery street atmosphere. Growing on the success of the previous years’ Winterlude campaign, the Winter Festival will also include a hub of winter activity featuring a giant inflatable slide, igloo haven and frozen forest as well as Ballarat’s first ever Potato Festival, showcasing the versatility of the spud; the Ballarat Brew Festival, celebrating anyandall drinkable brews and; The Red Series Wine Festival, putting the best of the Pyrenees Wine Region under the spotlight. A collaboration between City of Ballarat, Visit Ballarat, Sovereign Hill and the broader industry, The Ballarat Winter Festival is expected to captivate more than 100,000 visitors, injecting millions of dollars into Ballarat’s small businesses and visitor economy. The festival is made possible through the Regional Events Fund, Visit Victoria and the City of Ballarat. Visit Ballarat Chief Executive Officer Noel Dempsey said, “Appealing to those looking for a magical winter escape, as well as locals who want to explore the beauty of their city, the Ballarat Winter Festival is a much-anticipated event on our annual calendar.

“This year’s festival program is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet and will once again put all of Ballarat’s best assets under the spotlight. “We are looking forward to another winter of life, glow and wonder in Ballarat.” City of Ballarat Mayor Samantha McIntosh added, ““The Ballarat Winter Festival will celebrate the beauty and charm of our city, bringing our historic streetscapes and iconic attractions to life and providing locals and visitors with the chance to see Ballarat in a completely new and exciting light.

“Winterlude proved that it could convert day-trippers into overnight travellers, resulting in a surge in business for our eateries, retailers and attractions during what is typically considered a slow season.”

KEY BALLARAT WINTER FESTIVAL EVENTS: Christmas in July:

Winter Wonderlights Sovereign Hill, Bradshaw Street, Ballarat July 1 to 30

Ice-skating rink Armstrong Street South, Ballarat July 1 to 16

Penguins Ballarat Wildlife Park Permanent exhibition starting July 1

Giant slide/igloo/frozen forest Ballarat CBD July 1 to 30

Knights of Fire Kryal Castle, Forbes Road, Leigh Creek 1-16, 22-23, 29-30 July

Potato Festival Ballarat Mining Exchange Saturday, July 1

Ballarat Brew Festival Ballarat Mining Exchange Saturday, July 22

The Red Series Ballarat Mining Exchange Saturday, July 29

Ballarat Loungeroom Jazz Ballarat Mechanics Institute Saturday, July 29

The Exotic Lives of Lola Montez Her Majesty’s Theatre July 27 to 30