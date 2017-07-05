Ballarat Winter Festival Now On

THE wait is over, with month long Ballarat Winter Festival starting last Saturday.. Presented by the City of Ballarat and Visit Ballarat, wander Ballarat this winter and celebrate the cooler weather with a wonderful program of events and activities to enjoy.

Enjoy a spin on real ice at our Pop Up Ice Skating Rink in the heart of Ballarat’s CBD. Hosted by the City of Ballarat it is guaranteed fun for the whole family during the school holidays, 1 to 16 July – 9am to 8.30pm daily. A frozen forest, snow globe, giant slide and an igloo haven will also feature in the CBD. Snuggle up in your winter woollies and wander through the mystical forest and explore the Antarctic wonders on offer between July 1 to 30.

This year’s festival will once again feature Sovereign Hill’s multi-award winning Christmas in July: Winter Wonderlights display as well as Ballarat’s first ever Potato Festival, showcasing the versatility of the spud; the Ballarat Brew Festival, celebrating any-and-all drinkable brews and; The Red Series Wine Festival, putting the best of the Pyrenees Wine Region under the spotlight. Ballarat Winter Festival is expected to captivate more than 100,000 visitors, injecting millions of dollars into Ballarat’s small businesses and visitor economy. It is made possible through the Regional Events Fund, Visit Victoria and the City of Ballarat.