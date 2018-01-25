Ballarat’s Gatekeepers Cottage Well on the Way

RESTORATION on the former gatekeeper’s cottage in the Ballarat Botanical Gardens is well under way with the roof completed and capped, and complemented by Victorian spouting.

The building is sitting on a slab and is securely locked up, with security features around it.

City of Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh said council is currently looking at the next stage.

“We are working with some community groups, and some individuals, that have expressed interest in the gate keeper’s cottage and working out the package of works to take it to the next level,” she said.

“It will take a little while because we really do want to continue working with the community on this particular project.

“It is a little different to many of the other projects that we have worked through council. The next stage will be very much with community involvement.” The bigger picture for the cottage is for the Botanikids and Friends of the Botanical Gardens to deliver many of their programs from.

These programs are all volunteer delivered, supported and directed.

“This beautiful space will give them something that is directly connected to the gardens,” Cr McIntosh said.

“The gardens were gazette 160 years ago, in December just gone, and this year the first plantings were planted 160 years ago, this year.

“Once we get the internal sand externals of the cottage completed then we will be looking very closely at the fernery, and we are currently talking about the fernery project, as well.”