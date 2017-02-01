Ballarat’s new public transport system has arrived! For my part, it is an unmitigated disaster.

I live in Mount Pleasant, serviced by what was the number 11 route, now the 23.

The changes are catastrophic.

Previously, the buses on the 11 route ran every 30-minutes. Now, on route 23, they are hourly. I live a 15-minute walk from the centre of the CBD. I cannot believe, in a city the size of Ballarat, the bus service is hourly. One would expect that in a two-horse town – not a major regional city! Wakeup Ballarat!

Mount Pleasant is diametrically in the opposite direction from the railway station. In the event I choose to take the bus home after shopping in the Bridge Mall precinct, it takes me first to the railway station, and then brings me back in the opposite direction. That is a nonsense, and a waste of my time.

Regularly, I see mothers with children and prams travelling on the bus. I cannot imagine how it will impact on their travel routine, adding so much more time to achieve their shopping objectives. Sadly, they have no voice to change what has happened. They are forced to suffer in silence. We were told the decision to transfer the transport hub from Bridge Mall to Ballarat railway station would allow for buses to link with V-Line services. On the now route 23, the bus is scheduled to arrive at the Ballarat station at 18-minues past the hour. The train for Melbourne departs at 18-minutes past the hour; consequently, it is impossible for parents and children to make the train on-time. As it stands, anyone travelling on the route 23 bus would need to wait on the platform for an hour to link with the next train to Southern Cross station. Conversely, during the day train arrives from Melbourne at 40-minutes past the hour. The 23 bus departs at precisely the same time. The wait for the next bus is an hour. One is left with no alternative but to use taxis. The timetable is too stupid to contemplate, and shows a decided lack of planning on the part of the transport authority. Can you imagine how much stress that would place on families with young children? Using route 23, a simple trip to the supermarket will now take at least two hours. For the most part, I am l left with no alternative but to stop using public transport. Miss one bus and you wait an hour! That is outrageous by any standard. The new system is badly conceived – so much so they even have a stop at the Lake Wendouree Caravan Park which has long-since been gone! That does not seem to bother the authority. According to Labor MP, Sharon Knight, and others involved in this latest transport exercise, the changes are what the travelling public wanted. I would like to see the empirical evidence to support that notion.

It obvious! Ballarat needs more bus routes and more services. Public transport is the heart of any city – and I have lived in a few around the world. The new routes and timetables are not user friendly. Theory, and the application thereof, does not make for happy bedfellows. You could be forgiven for thinking the changes have been designed by someone who does not use public transport – and probably does not live in Ballarat.

Ballarat did not need a new arrangement of an existing system. It needed new routes and more services. The result is a beggar’s muddle – despite the pleas for teething time. The Minister for Public Transport, Jacinta Allan, held a press conference on the Ballarat Railway station and talked a lot platitudinous gobbledygook – which we were expected to believe. I wonder if the minister travelled to Ballarat by train or government car. I suspect it may have been the latter. Why would she, and her entourage, travel on the train, and suffer the same inconveniences they so willingly inflict on the public?

Public transport is the heart of a city and should be used friendly. This new arrangement is totally unsatisfactory. To put it bluntly – it is a bloody mess!

The stage musical, The Book Of Mormon, produced by John Frost, Gordon Frost Organisation, opens at the Princess Theatre, Saturday 4th February.

The New York Times called it “the best musical of the century.” The Guardian gave it 5 stars and said: “Insanely enjoyable. A work of genius.” Entertainment Weekly said: “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” It’s The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical. When John Frost put $20 preview tickets on the sale, the queues went round the block and back, several times.

The multi-million dollar production will be at the Princess Theatre for at least a year. Do yourself a favour – buy a ticket. It is a fantastic show.

