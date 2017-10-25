BANNOCKBURN BULLS NET NEW FACILITIES

BANNOCKBURN Cricket Club players will be smashing sixes, thanks to the construction of three new multi-purpose synthetic cricket nets at Victoria Park Recreation Reserve.

Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney officially opened the training nets last week, made possible thanks to a $67,000 grant from the Andrews Labor Government.

The new nets feature retractable soft netting for the lanes that can be drawn back to create one large area for a variety of training scenarios by the Bulls, and also be utilised in winter by the Bannockburn Football and Netball Club.

The previous practice nets were in disrepair, preventing the cricket club from training at full capacity.

The new nets are high quality and will help service the growing needs of the club.

This upgrade is just one of many projects across the state being delivered by our $120 million Community Sports Infrastructure Fund.

The fund helps upgrade sport and recreation reserves, play spaces and trails, helps clubs rejuvenate tired grounds and ageing clubrooms, and includes $14 million to build female-friendly facilities.

The $12.4 million Community Cricket Program: On Common Ground is also creating new opportunities for Victorians of all ages and abilities to enjoy our national summer pastime, in partnership with Cricket Victoria and Cricket Australia.

Ms Tierney thanked project partners Golden Plains Shire Council and the Bannockburn Cricket Club for their commitment and contributions to deliver the upgrade.

“They love their cricket here at Bannockburn, and these new nets will help the Bannockburn Cricket Club knock over more wickets, hit more boundaries, and score more premierships,” Ms Tierney said.

“This is an investment that will reap dividends for the whole community and keep Victoria Park Recreation Reserve an important hub for local sport.

“I congratulate the Club and the Golden Plains Shire on their tireless work making this a reality for our local community. I wish the Bulls every success in the future.

“Regional clubs have bred some of our nation’s greatest sporting champions – and we’re giving them the facilities they need to continue this proud tradition.”