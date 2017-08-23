Basketball Ballarat represented on world stage

AS international basketball moves into a new qualification era for FIBA World Championships, Basketball Australia has named the athletes to attend the selection camp for the Australian Crocs and Sapphires ahead of the 2017 FIBA Under-16 Asia Cup.

This year Basketball Ballarat is proudly represented at U17 National level by athlete Georgia Amoore and coach Nathan CooperBrown.

The selection camps will be held from September 4-6 at Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence in Canberra with 12 athletes then chosen to represent their country at the FIBA U16 Asia Cup. Amoore, currently a member of the SEABL Ballarat Skoda Rush, and who recently won gold with the Victoria Country U18 Women’s team at this year’s Australian Junior Championships in Townsville, has been rewarded for her hard work and success. CooperBrown, Basketball Ballarat’s Manager of Athlete and Coach Development, has seen roles with Basketball Victoria, and most recently Assistant Coach with the SEABL GMHBA Ballarat Miners, blossom into a role as Assistant Coach with the Men’s team.

While the venue and date for the men’s event is yet to be finalised, the women will compete in Bengaluru, India from October 22-28 in the same location as the Opals’ FIBA Asia Cup last month.

The impressive group of 18 males and females has been chosen after observing athletes at the Australian Under-18 and Under-16 Junior Championships as well as performances in their respective state and territory high performance programs.

Amoore is excited for the opportunity to fight for a green and gold jersey, “This is something I have been working very hard for, all the early morning trainings at the Minerdome, and being able to compete against the talented women on the Rush, has been great preparation.” Amoore, a member of Basketball Australia’s National Performance Program (which identifies future Boomers and Opals), understands what it takes to vie in a camp environment, “earlier this year I was invited to the Australian Development Camp at the CoE, it was a wonderful experience which allowed me to compete against Australia’s best young talent. I can’t wait to get back up to Canberra”. Cooper-Brown commented on Amoore’s selection. “It’s been a joy watching Georgia develop. She has truly dedicated herself to her game, and I couldn’t be prouder of her. I know the kind of effort she will put in at camp, she’ll give herself every opportunity to be selected in the 12.” Cooper-Brown commented further on his own position. “I’m incredibly proud and honoured to represent my country, this has been a long-time coaching goal. Being able to work with Head Coach Justin Schueller, Assistant Coach Dave Ingham and these players will be a real highlight. I’m excited to see what these athletes can do when pitted against one another. We have a goal of winning the Asia Cup, so camp will be a detailed and intense environment.”