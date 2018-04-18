Basketball Victoria Country – Large Association of the Year

BASKETBALL Ballarat was recognised last weekend at the Annual BVC Awards Breakfast in Bendigo with the Award as the best large Country Association in Victoria.

In announcing this prestigious award BVC General Manager David Huxtable congratulated Basketball Ballarat on its community efforts in 2017.

Mr Huxtable noted the following achievements of Ballarat Basketball.

In 2017, Ballarat Basketball increased registered participants from 3113 to 3986,only 14 registrations away from being Vic Country’s first 4000 registered participantassociation.

Ballarat Basketball has positioned itself as a leader within the Ballarat community,not just for sport but for the work that it completes in its Community Programs, inSchools and in the Inclusion area.

The Ballarat Wheel Chair program is welldelivered and is active on the court each Monday night.

Ballarat regularly runs GreenShirt Programs introducing new young Referees into the system Ballarat also achieved the ultimaterecognition with the final part of a large stadium redevelopment funding proposalreceiving the green light and this will proceed in 2018.

The Associations Healthy Living Program focuses on mentoring in schools, communityprograms and other youth activities and the aim is to actively engage in the community to promote the benefits of a healthylifestyle including regular exercise, a balanced diet and social interaction.

In 2017 Ballarat created a Community Ambassador Role and appointed Joy Burke tooversee all our elite athletes at schools, mentoring programs and communityactivities.

The program work included:

• A Boys Mentoring Program at Yuille Park

•Girls Empowerment Program Sebastopol Primary

•Class sessions with International students at Mt Clear Secondary College

•Breakfast & Meal Clubs at Delacombe, Mt Clear and Yuille Schools

•New resident Sudanese Development Programs for children and teenagers

•Midnight Basketball Program for Youth at Risk

Basketball Ballarat’s programs also involve:

•Player engagement at Ballarat Specialist School and for other school and community support programs.

•Ballarat link with at least 50 regional schools each year and their goal is to deliver 100 free clinics per year.

The Ballarat Thrifty Under 14 Rush Representative Team had great success at the 2017 Basketball Australia Nationals Under 14 Club Championships in October taking out the Shield Division Premiership.

To top off a brilliant tournament, and probably the best reward in sport, was the announcement of theFair Play Shield to Ballarat as well.

In Senior Elite Basketball, the Ballarat SEABL Team made the South EastConference final and played to sold out crowds at the Minerdome, Ballarat alsodelivered on the digital front, live streaming the game through their Facebook page.

The City of Ballarat voted in 2017 to consolidate three separate expiring agreementsbetween the City, Ballarat Regional Tourism and Basketball Ballarat into one. Theywere the Miners and Rush SEABL program, the Community Engagement& Ambassador Program and the Events Program.

Council unanimously voted tosupport the proposal and agreed to a new Strategic Partnership for the next three years.

This outstanding result positions Basketball Ballarat as the lead regional sports body in Western Victoria.