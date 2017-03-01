(BDSA) Girls Come and Try Soccer

OVER 50 girls participated in the Ballarat District Soccer Association (BDSA) Girls Come and Try Soccer to celebrate Female Football Week this year.

Organisers say the day was full of fun and football.

The Ballarat and District Soccer Association is leading the way in female participation in Ballaarat by providing events like the one, held last Saturday, to help grow and lift the profile of soccer (football) in the Ballarat community.

The Melbourne Victory and Young Matilda’s representatives, who visited Morshead Park, spoke to the girls about being a female footballer and showed them their fabulous skills.

They handed out prizes to lucky girls and every girl received MVFC Club stickers, posters and drink bottles.

The two special guests were: Melinda J Barbiere – Young Matilda’s 2016, Women’s League Victory –current, WNPL gold medal winner 2016, NTC player of the year for Victory Women’s League 2015.

Gulcan Koca – WNPL inaugural championship team 2016, Melbourne Victory squad 2009-current, Melbourne Victory Championship winning squad 2012/2013, Turkish National Team 2000-2203.

Organisers say the day was fantastic success and participants were thrilled with the visit. Soccer is the largest club based sport participation sport in Australia according to the Australian Sports Commission December 2016 report.