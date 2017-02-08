Beatlemania Sweeping Regional Australia!

INTERNATIONAL hit tribute and stage show Beatlemania On Tour returns to Australia to play selected regional venues across New South Wales and Victoria, February to April 2017.

Bringing a full new cast for the show’s first major tour in Australia since 2012, fans can expect a fresh experience with state-of-the-art updates to production and lighting and revamps to the show’s huge repertoire of replica Beatles costuming.

Of course all the Beatles’ biggest and most treasured hits will still be performed live in their original key and on replica Beatles instruments with unseen attention to detail creating the sincerest Beatles sound around.

The new cast of Cameron Charters (as Paul McCartney), Zac Coombs (as John Lennon), Brent McMullen (as George Harrison) and Ben Harper (as Ringo) has been in full-time rehearsals for months ahead of this, their debut tour with the show. “There is so much detail to get right for a show of this calibre; aside from getting the music spot-on we’re expected to nail the characters, voices, little movements. It’s a lot of work but it’s worth it when you see the end result and know that real Beatles’ fans will appreciate it,” says Charters. With previous sold-out shows across the US, Canada, Dubai, Hong Kong, New Zealand and South Africa under its belt, the production is looking to uphold its reputation as one of the world’s best Beatles tributes, and producers are confident it will do just that. Ballarat show 25 February at Wendouree Performing Arts Centre.

Tickets are on sale now; visit beatlemaniaontour.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

“You guys just have the show nailed and I can tell you, I know this stuff. Every barre chord, every sus chord, every diminished chord, and every nuance you have pored over and practiced and it’s quite a joy to behold.” Dean Agar, Australia

“I WAS IMPRESSED VERY WELL DONE music and sound were awesome and your take on them was downright amazing.” Sue Scott, Canada.