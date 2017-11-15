BELGIAN BUGLERS FOR THE LAST POST

ON Monday the President of the Last Post Association, together with two trumpeters, visited Sovereign Hill as a part of a nation-wide visit to commemorate the centenary of World War 1.

Founded in 1928, the Last Post Association seeks to honour the memory of the soldiers of Great Britain and its Empire who died during the Great War of 1914-1918.

Every single night since 1929, with the exception of during the German occupation in WW2, the association has conducted the Remembrance Ceremony at Menin Gate in Ypres (Belgium) in honour of those World War 1 service personnel from all nations, including Australia, who served there and lost their lives in the Great War.

The delegation to Ballarat consisted of Chairman Benoit Mottrie and buglers (and brothers) Rik and Dirk Vandekerckhove.

Rik works as the local fire department chief in Ypres, and has been a bugler since 1982 while Dirk, who is also a fireman, has been playing since 1984.

They were accompanied by members of the Victorian Branch of the RSL.

When the First World War was declared in 1914, thousands of Ballarat men enlisted, and many were known to have served as tunnellers, where the men tunnelled underneath enemy lines to lay explosives.