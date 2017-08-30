Big Benson Does it Twice

BUNGAREE ruckman David Benson has claimed backtoback Geoff Taylor medals in the Central Highlands Football League best and fairest awards Benson is only the sixth player in the competition’s history to win multiple medals.

He polled an impressive 28 votes over Joel Cowan (Daylesford) and Andy McKay (Hepburn), both on 20.

In his speech Benson said a personal award, such as this, was bitter sweet with the team knocked out of finals contention by Gordon. “We couldn’t get to our team goal, which we set out to achieve at the start of the season, but it’s still a massive honour,” he said. “There are so many players that I really respect and admire in this league. “I’m not the best player in this league, there are so many players in this room that I have stood alongside tonight, who are better players than me, but I play in a position where I get the opportunity to impact.” Benson thanked everyone who made it possible for the team to line-up each week. “I feel very lucky to be part of that family and the playing group,” he said. “You are only as good as the players around you. We have had a lot of injuries this year and it’s been great to see a lot of the younger guys come through and really play well in the senior position, so it really shows what the future of Bungaree holds.”

In the Reserves veteran Daylesford tall Scott Winduss took the best and fairest award, also with 28 votes, from Adrian Beer from Beaufort on 17.and Luke Adams (Daylesford) on 15.

Ruckman are not usually in line for best and fairest in any league so it goes to show how special Benson is to the Bungaree club to have done this, twice.