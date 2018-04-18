“BIG BOTTLE TOUR” – CONTAINER DEPOSIT SCHEME HITS BALLARAT

THE Big Bottle Tour hit Ballarat last Thursday and according to Victorian campaigner, Annett, they had an amazing reception along the whole tour.

“We have been received really well, in each of the towns we have had ‘local champions’ as I call them who have organised media, called the councilor, the Mayor to come down, approached their local MP to meet me, so it’s been really good,” she said.

“Just meeting people who walk up and ask what is this about and once they found out, they are very much in support.

“I don’t think we have had anyone who said they weren’t going to sign the petition once they knew what this was about.” The Big Bottle Tour is raising awareness of the Container Deposit Scheme the collection of drink containers and receiving a cash refund for each container returned.

It has been operating for 40 years in South Australia and has made its way into other states – except Victoria and Tasmania.

Not only does the scheme result in a cleaner environment but it is used as a way of making money by those who have fallen on hard times.

Annett said the response from the Victorian Government has not changed over time.

“They tell us Victoria is the least littered, which is not true, and Victoria is best at recycling, which is very questionable, as well, especially now with the recycling crisis and the other thing is it needs to be a good fit for Victoria,” she said.

“At this stage everyone else is doing it, it’s going to be a good fit for Victoria because it’s going to be harmonized for the other states.

“There are a lot of issues along the border lines at the moment. In EchucaMoama you can go over the bridge and you are in New South Wales. People are buying their containers in Echuca and dropping them off for refunds in Moama and the businesses are suffering on the New South Wales side.

“It is just a mess and I would expect it would be a mess for the beverage industry, as well, to have to keep their bottles separate, in separate store rooms and to apply 10 cents on some of the lot and not on the other, it might as well be the same scheme for all of Australia.

“We don’t have to send out recyclables to China and also we could do that much better because it produces clean recyclables. The glass is colour sorted and there is less contamination and also what is left in kerbside collection is cleaner and of higher value.

“A lot of the issues, Visy for example has, is with recycling paper is shards of glass that are stuck in cardboard and paper.” With a container deposit scheme a lot of the glass would be removed from kerbside collections, and could result in less frequent council collections, saving money that way and make money by redeeming the refunds that people still put in the kerbside.

“My final word is contact your MP and tell them that you want a container refund scheme – cash for containers, let’s do it Victoria!” City of Ballarat Councillor Belinda Coates said Council has been a supporter of the container deposit scheme for a long time.

“We have advocated to the State Government on a number of occasions and for us it really makes a lot of sense because it saves money in the longer run because it prevents waste going into our landfill,” she said.

“It has the potential to reduce litter into our waterways, we know every time we have Clean Up Australia Day, cleanups in the Yarrowee River or other locations, around ¾ of the stuff is bottles or drink containers that could be recycled and it could be a source of income for community groups, as well.”