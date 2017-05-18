BIG WIN FOR MOUNT CLEAR REC RESERVE

GEOFF Howard, Member for Buninyong last week announced that the Mount Clear Recreation Reserve was a winner under the Victorian Budget 2017/18, with funding to install a lift at the two storey club rooms in Mount Clear. The additional funding will support a previous commitment made by the Andrews Labor Government of $500,000 to upgrade the pavilion and ground development at the facility. “We know grassroots clubs are the heart of our community, and we’re giving more locals in Mount Clear the safe, modern and inclusive facilities they deserve,” he said.

“Our Community Sports Infrastructure Fund is making a real difference on the ground, and the Budget includes an extra $10 million boost to give more local clubs the facilities they need to grow and attract more members than ever before.” The Fund is upgrading tired sports grounds and ageing clubrooms across the state for all Victorians. It includes $10 million for Female Friendly Facilities to build or upgrade women’s change rooms, meaning female players will never again have to use make-shift areas to get ready for the big game.

This is one of the biggest ever investments in women’s participation in sport by an Australian state government. “This exciting project at the Mount Clear Recreation Reserve will help build facilities they can be proud of, while opening more doors for locals to get fit and healthy,” Mr Howard said. “The Andrews Labor Government believes that everyone wanting to use sporting facilities deserves equal access – and that’s exactly what we’re delivering here at Mt Clear.”