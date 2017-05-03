Bowelscan Kits Launched in Ballarat

THE Rotary Club of Ballarat South launched its annual Bowelscan campaign on Monday. The Cancer Council website states bowel cancer is the second most common cancer affecting people in Australia. It is estimated that about 15,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year. About one in 21 men and one in 30 women will develop bowel cancer before the age of 75. It is most common in people over 50, but it can occur at any age. Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh launched the Bowelscan campaign, saying it was an outstanding initiative that has helped save many lives over the years. “There is no doubt that the bowel scan is a simple, painless and highly effective way to detect bowel cancer in its early stages,” she said.

This year Rotary’s campaign poster features theatre nurse Kimberley Rice. She said she became involved in the Bowelscan program through her work at St John of God in Geelong.

“We used to test the kits and I couldn’t wait to get involved,” she said. “It was later that we found out that my mum had bowel cancer when she was 47.

“She had been to the doctor for a course of over six weeks – she had symptoms but they didn’t know what was going on.” Kimberley’s mum was finally diagnosed with bowel cancer and had immediate surgery and didn’t require any further treatment. “She is now fine and little did we know at the time that the doctor said to my dad that he should have a test, as well,” Kimberley added.

“Typical male he didn’t want to have any testing and say ‘I’ll be fine, I’ll be right’.”

Three years later he began having symptoms but ignored those – bleeding, weight loss, tiredness. “He got more sick, had tests done and found out he had advanced bowel cancer and died two weeks later,” Kimberley explained. Her next thought was what she could do to make a difference and to encourage younger people to take the test.

Kimberley has lent her face and story to complement Rotary’s campaign to focus on those aged in their 40s. The kits cost $15 and include pathology testing, post and results to your nominated doctor and can be purchased from participating chemists.