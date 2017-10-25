CITY OVAL Pair Sandy Grano and Janine Roberts were the winners of the Over 60’s Pairs Final played under the Sebastopol dome on Sunday.

They defeated Sebastopol’s Jenny Harman and Jan Gordan in a very close high standard contest.

The Sebastopol pair was in the lead at the half way mark, by the tenth end City Oval had clawed their way back to take the lead by 5 shots. On the eleventh end City Oval were holding 5 shots and would have taken the lead to ten had it not been for the brilliant play of Sebastopol’s Jenny Harman who drew a perfect bowl to take the end.

The next end was also a great end for the Sebastopol pair, being four shots down they turned this around to a 3 shot win making the score one point lead in favour of City Oval.

Going into the final end of the match City Oval held a 2 point lead over the Sebastopol Ladies and was holding several shots when Jenny Harman trailed the kitty to hold shot with a measure to determine second shot to force a play-off.

Fortunately for the City Oval pair Sebastopol could only secure one shot making a victory for Grano and Roberts.

They now go onto playing the Regional Pairs Final at Daylesford on Thursday October 26th.