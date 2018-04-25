BUILDING BETTER SCHOOLS FOR REGIONAL KIDS

CHILDREN in regional Victoria will get the worldclass schools they deserve, as the Andrews Labor Government gets on with the job of fixing, upgrading and modernising Victoria’s schools.

Premier Daniel Andrews and Minister for Education James Merlino were in Ballarat last week to announce the Victorian Budget 2018/19 will include $180.8 million to build, plan and upgrade 60 regional schools. In Ballarat, $28.6 million alone will go towards building and upgrading schools including: • $17.1 million to build the new Lucas P-6, which will accommodate 475 students and open Term 1, 2020 • $4.5 million to expand Miners Rest Primary School to help it meet a growing population • $4 million to upgrade Ballarat High School, including modernising its technology wing • $3 million to complete Stage 2 of Mount Clear College’s upgrade, including building a central technical hub and more learning spaces.

This massive boost will upgrade classrooms and school facilities across Victoria, helping teachers and giving more students in regional communities the support they need to get the 21st century education they deserve.

The Victorian School Building Authority will now start working with schools to determine the scope of their upgrades and how they can best be delivered.

The Labor Government is building the Education State so every Victorian student can get a great education and every community has access to a great local school.

This includes an unprecedented $2.8 billion investment to improve classrooms, upgrade facilities and build new schools across the state. This school building boom has delivered more than 1,200 school upgrades and 64 new school projects across the state, supporting more than 5,000 construction jobs for Victorians.

Premier Daniel Andrews said, “We’re building and upgrading schools so no matter where you live in Victorian, you have a great local school.” “This is about giving regional kids the 21st century education they deserve – with the facilities to match.” Minister for Education James Merlino added, “Building a new primary school in Lucas will ensure we keep pace with the community’s increasing population and give families certainty and peace of mind.” The City of Ballarat welcomes a $28.6 million State Government Budget boost to build and upgrade local schools.

City of Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh said announcements of a new $17.1 million Lucas P-6 primary school, $4.5 million to expand Miners Rest Primary School and $4 million to upgrade Ballarat High School are vital to support the rapid growth in Ballarat West.

“We know that Ballarat is currently experiencing a population growth of 1.8 per cent per annum making it one of the fastest growing regional cities in Victoria,” Cr McIntosh said.

“While recently completing local township plans, we have been talking with our residents about their priorities and schools are always very high up the list.

“We particularly welcome a refocus on Miners Rest and Lucas as our discussions with them show these growing communities need the best solutions.

“This vital infrastructure, along with $3 million to complete Stage 2 of Mount Clear College’s upgrade, is very welcome to ensure we can educate our children in the best possible environment.

“We thank the State Government for their investment in the future of Ballarat’s youth.”