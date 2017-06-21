Buninyong Memorial Avenue Centenary 1 July

WHAT was shaping to be one of the biggest community events in Buninyong’s history on Saturday 1 July has become even bigger with the announcement that RAAF aircraft will conduct a flyover of the township to coincide with the march of some 600 people. Retired former RAAF Group Captain Bob Bennett, now Secretary of the Buninyong RSL, played a central role in getting approval for the PS 9 aircraft based in Sale to come to Buninyong for a flyover at approximately 10.15 am. Weather permitting, the aircraft will fly along the Midland Highway from west to east and then do several passes in the vicinity of the Buninyong Town Hall soon after 10.00am

The PS9 aircraft are the same as those used by the RAAF’s crack aerobatics team, The Roulettes. The event will also be greatly boosted by the attendance of the Chief of the Army Lieutenant-General Angus Campbell DSC, AM. He will be accompanied by other senior Australian Army officers. These include the Regimental Sergeant Major of the Australian Army, Warrant Officer Don Spinks OAM and Captain Tom Day, the ADC to the Army Chief. The march and celebrations will mark the completion of the project to restore Buninyong’s memorial Avenue of Honour which was first planted on Saturday 30 June 1917 – exactly one hundred years to the day from the 1 July event.

Over 500 people from 35 schools, groups and teams in Buninyong and surrounding districts will participate in the commemorative march commencing at the Buninyong Golf Club at 9.30am and going along Learmonth Street/Midland Highway to the Buninyong Town Hall. The first marchers are expected to arrive there at about 9.50am. The numbers of marchers will swell to some 600 when Army reservists and cadets, members of three bands, and members of the Creswick Light Horse troop are added.

Buninyong residents and children who are not members of a group also are invited to join in the march under the Buninyong Community banner. Assembly is at 9.00am at the golf club car park. The marchers will be marshalled at the Golf Club by retired Army Major Bill Akell who will send the first groups off at 9.30am Spectators are encouraged to line the route along the Midland Highway and to join in the activities in the Town Hall forecourt. Following the ceremonies at the Town Hall a free community BBQ will be available at approximately 11.00am.