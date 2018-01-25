BUNINYONG RELIES ON UNCLE FESTER

THE manager of Foodworks Buninyong, Alan Nielsen, said the store lost 1/3 of its sales last Friday when power was out in the town.

“We were out for about 2 ¾ hours. It was at a point where you just had to shut everything down and there is nowhere else in the town that people could go or do anything,” he said.

“We are the biggest employer in town, plus we have the garage around the corner and because the ATMs weren’t working people couldn’t get fuel.” Homes and businesses in the area were left without power as temperatures hovered around the 40 degree mark.

“When we went onto the Powercor website all we got was that power was to come back on at 6pm,” Mr Nielsen added.

“We weren’t the only place out, there were other parts of Victoria like that, but you get an automated message saying power is out and if you put your postcode in it tells you exactly what is out and an estimated time that power would be back on.

“From my memory the message did say ‘pole out at Leonard’s Hill’.

“You can’t help that but if you looked at a map of Victoria there was a fair blackout, it wasn’t just here.” Mr Nielsen said doors had to be locked, for safety reasons, and then it was a waiting game.

“We had to bring all the lines down across our refrigeration – because the store refrigeration is so cool and keeps the temperatures to where it should be , so we don’t lose anything, but in saying that if it goes down for more than 3 or 4 hours and the temperature goes over 7 degrees you have to throw everything out,” he explained.