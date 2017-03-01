Burnoff at Haddon Smythesdale and Linton

Community event on Autumn planned burning at Smythesdale Forest Fire Management Victoria and the Country Fire Authority invite residents from Linton,

Smythesdale, Haddon and surrounding areas to attend a community information session on Sunday 5 March about its Autumn program of planned burning. The information session will be held at: Smythesdale Recreation Reserve Heales Street, Smythesdale 2:00 – 4:00pm District Manager Midlands, Forest and Fire Operations Jasmine Filmer said: “We are keen to inform local residents of our planned burning program for the Linton – Smythesdale – Haddon area for the coming Autumn season. “This is an important opportunity for the community to better understand the local bushfire risk and hear how we plan to manage that risk. “As part of our ‘Safer Together’ approach, we have worked alongside the CFA, local Government and the local community to develop this planned burning program to protect people, property and the environment from fires, including in the Linton – Smythesdale – Haddon area. “Our collective knowledge of bushfire, combined with the community’s understanding of what is important, their local knowledge and experience, have contributed to our plans for Autumn burning.” For more information on the Victorian Government’s ‘Safer Together’ approach to bushfire risk management go to http://www.delwp.vic.gov.au/safer-together.