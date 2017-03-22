BUSKING IN THE SUN

THE much anticipated Regional Busking Finals came to Ballarat on Saturday.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Wendouree Breakfast, Ballarat was awash with sound and colour with local buskers competing against national and international musicians for a prize pool of over $10,000.

The Australian National Busking Championships (ANBC) is now in its 6th year.

For the first four years the ANBC has been held exclusively in Cooma NSW but the next stage was to make this event a National Championship by holding ANBC Regional Busking Competitions in various regional towns around Australia.

The Miner up with Joni Sheila, 27, a singer/songwriter and street performer from Belgium who is in Australia on a working/holiday visa.

“I arrived in Melbourne in November last year, I stayed there for two months then I went up the East Coast to Noosa then back down again, just for busking but it wasn’t really good so I came back to Melbourne and have been there since March busking my way, surviving, paying the rent,” she said.

“My biggest goal now, because I play unplugged (I don’t use an amplifier or microphone) –because I’m from Europe where the streets are really perfect for busking because they are crooked narrow streets with high walls, perfect for acoustics and here they don’t exist.

“Here you have traffic and other buskers with massive amplifiers, so my goal now is to settle for an amplifier, so I’m trying to do that but currently I’m just breaking even, not making any profit, so I’m hoping I can win a prize here today so I can actually buy an amp.” Joni is in Australia for a year, a place she has come to love.

She added Ballarat was ‘lovely place’, “I have only been here less than a day and only got a quick tour but I have been with the local people and they have been very warm, welcoming, it’s really cool. “I got a culture shock coming here because in Belgium the people are really grumpy, not very friendly and racist, too, and people here are ‘hey, how doin?’ and everyone seems friendly and polite.”

It looks like Joni might be getting her amp after coming 4th in the Open Award. Results:

PRIMARY STUDENTS 3rd Zara Hayward from Ballarat

2nd Milla Williams from Buninyong

1st Ned Moran from Ascot Vale

SECONDARY STUDENTS

3rd Nick Keogh from Albury NSW

2nd Shelby Grace from Cooma NSW

1st Will Stephens from Ballarat

MULTICULTURAL AWARD

Chikara Sueda from Glen Aplin QLD

BEST BAND

Caravan Kids from Melbourne

BEST LOCAL TALENT

Little Brass Band from Ballarat

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD

3rd Chloe Adele Perrett from Buninyong Vic

2nd Will Stephens from Ballarat

1st Shelby Grace from Cooma NSW

OPEN AWARD

There was supposed to be 3 awards but the judges had a difficult time so the decision was to have 4 awards:

4th Joni Sheila from Belgium

3rd Kieran Tobin from Torquay Vic

2nd Chooka Parker from Ballarat

1st Geoffrey Williams from Buninyong Vic