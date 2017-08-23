Cabaret is Here

The 2017 Ballarat Cabaret Festival brings the best of Australian Cabaret to the Heart of Ballarat

SAVE the date! Ballarat Cabaret Festival is back in the spotlight, taking centre stage in Ballarat from 5 – 8 October.

For the sixth year in a row, this unique regional festival brings the best of cabaret entertainment into the heart of Ballarat with shows in the Ballarat Mining Exchange, Ballarat’s Mechanic Institute and the Lost Ones Basement Bar Acts have been handpicked by the 2017 Artistic Director Fiona Scott Norman and every artist is at the top of their game – offering quality, creativity, originality and fun – ensuring a festival packed with great cabaret entertainment.

This year’s festival honours our artistic elders with performances from icon Debra Byrne (8 October) performing the songs she treasured as a young girl, and opening the festival – Melbourne’s pinnacle of cool, The Bachelors From Prague (5 October).

Don’t miss the sounds of Jude Perl (7 October) and Gillian Cosgriff (6 October) original singersongwriters at the peak of their craft. The festival also includes new work from old hands, with Paul McDermott of The Doug Anthony All Stars (DAAS) and Steven Gates of Tripod, collaborating for the first time in Go Solo (6 October). New duo, new energy, new banter, new songs – this performance will be pure dynamite! Provocative, spontaneous and irreverent, Dolly Diamond returns to Ballarat with a fresh take in a TV classic – Dolly Diamond’s Bl*nkyBl*nks (7 and 8 October). Expect sharp wit, local identities, celebs, and the promise of a great night out.

The Ballarat Cabaret Festival is proud to showcase the next generation of Australian Cabaret talent. Cabaret Neu (8 October) features six superb acts from Federation University Arts Academy graduating class, while this year’s festival also features The Aspie Hour a collaboration between two emerging cabaret stars, Sophie Smyth and Ryan Smedley.

If that wasn’t enough, Charlie D. Barkle and Oliver Clark battle it out to discover who the is the best James Bond in Shaken (7 October) and you can become your own Cabaret star as Trevor Jones returns with the Key Party Piano Bar (6 and 7 October).

Don’t forget to purchase your 2017 Cabaret Festival pass that enables you to see all festival performances; and if you like that little bit of extra Cabaret love, checkout the VIP Festival passes. For more information about this year’s festival, meal and accommodation packages, cabaret tickets and all festival passes visit www.ballaratcabaret.com or call 5333 5888