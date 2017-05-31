Caldow 450 Senior Games Milestone

ON June 3rd 2017 in Round 8, Emma Caldow plays 450 Senior Games of Netball for Rokewood Corindhap against Ballan at Rokewood. This is a massive personal achievement for Emma and also for her Club. Emma is the Hoppers longest playing member and a much loved , respected and valuable member of the “Hoppers”. Emma started playing for Rokewood as a Junior in U/12 around 1984, played in a U/12 Grand Final in 1986, made her Senior Debut at age 16 and achieved her first 100 Senior Games at age 21 in 1996.

Emma played in 1 reserves Grand Final, 1 Senior Grand Final.

In 2011 Emma achieved her 350 Game and also had the honour of having the Netball Courts named Caldow Courts after her Very Special Family of who have all been heavily involved within the Club for many years. Emma has also won several Club Awards, was selected in The Team of the Decade and has seen the many changes from Western Plains league, Lexton League and now Central Highlands League. Emma is a Life Member of the Rokewood Corindhap Football Netball Club. The Club wishes Emma all the best and we look forward to her celebrating her 500th Game.