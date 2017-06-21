This third film in the series delivers modesty to Lightning McQueen, the “I can do anything” racing machine voiced by Owen Wilson, and it looks good on him. Unlike its predecessor this installment happily gets back to where it belongs, not just the home turf of Radiator Springs but also to the storytelling that makes us care about anthropomorphic cars.

The success this time is lightning’s advanced age, which makes sense in machine years if you figure he’s 11 years older than he was in Cars, although he still talks a good game. Lightning is being outpaced on the track by Jackson Storm a sleek new racer who isn’t being kind when he calls Lightning an “elder statesman.” A near-fatal accident makes Lightning feel even older, and all the more gloomy as he’s forced to spend months recuperating. He gets sympathetic advice from mate Tow Mater and girlfriend Sally Carrera, but he knows his career as the number one racer is running on fumes only. Enter mud flaps magnate Sterling, a fancy import from the eastern seaboard who promises to fix Lightning’s bruised ego although he sees him more as a money making brand than an active speedster. Sterling assigns Lightning to a trainer named Cruz Ramirez, to put him through his paces on a state-of-theart research facility. Cruz is a new age car compared to Lightening who finds things difficult. Add a female subplot, which is more organic than you’d expect in a computercrafted story of animated steel and rubber and the movie is even more enjoyable. Cars 3, follows the obvious path of setting up a rematch between Lightning and Jackson Storm, but it takes a funny old route to get there that turns out to be very enjoyable. This includes a sidetrip to Thunder Hollow, a muddy backwoods farm where anything on wheels can compete. Cars 3 also reunites Lightning with his mentor Doc Hudson, after a fashion, making clever use of a wealth of extra dialogue the late Paul Newman recorded for the original Cars. It seems like Newman is still with us, especially when Chris Cooper comes down the chute as Smokey, Doc’s old repair truck and a like mind when it comes to motivational bromides. Smokey tells Lightning its “Funny what a racer can do when he’s not out-thinking himself,”, and that applies also to this excellent addition to the franchise. A great school holidays attraction for all the family.

Rated G 8 out of 10