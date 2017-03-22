Celebrate Ballarat’s cultural diversity at Harmony Fest

HARMONY Fest 2017 kicked off last Friday with a new, fresh and exciting approach this year.

A ten-day program of fun, flavour, music, film and special events is running in Ballarat from 17 to 26 March.

Promoting the theme ‘All of Us’, Harmony Fest has exploded across the city in celebration of Ballarat’s wonderful diversity. Now in its 8th year, Harmony Fest continues to grow in size, popularity and participation.

A ‘Come and Try’ sports day was held on Sunday at Ballarat High School and hosted by Cricket Victoria, AFL Goldfields, Ballarat Miners / Rush, Ballarat City (Soccer) Football Club and the Western Bulldogs.

Other highlights throughout the week include: • Tastes of the World For the first time on the Harmony Fest program, some of Ballarat’s best restaurants will showcase their unique cuisines and creating a truly cultural experience whilst tantalising the tastebuds. • The inaugural Intercultural Cities Gala Dinner – Ballarat celebrates its diverse communities in style while recognising our recent membership to the Council of Europe’s Intercultural Cities Network. This takes place at the Mercure Ballarat, Friday March 24. Tickets through Her Majesty’s Theatre. • A total of 35 events over 10 days ranging from comedy to cooking, bollywood to busking, Auslan to international films,living books to ‘la rumba, holi, henna, exhibitions, dancing, music and storytelling.

Harmony Fest is presented by the City of Ballarat.