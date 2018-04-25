Central Highlands Football and Netball League Round 3

ROUND THREE in the Central Highlands Football Netball League and the Ladder still can’t give followers a distinct vision as to who will form the top 8 teams and who will be on the bottom half, apart from the usual suspects.

But how far can the team you are following will be from the top by the end of the season., that is the question.

Teams are causing concern to their followers, some going as far as saying one team had a reversal of form (like a racehorse).

In the Dunnstown and Buninyong game the margin was a blowout in favor of the Bombers.

Yes they should have won but not by the margin they did, especially after the start the Magpies had and it looks like they will be on a downward spiral, not scoring in the first quarter last Saturday against the Bombers.

Lets hope they can regroup.

Last year’s runners-up, Beaufort, have been faultless starting off the season, but you can’t say the same for Gordon.

Talking about a reversal of form, this is Gordon beating Ballan in round one then being defeated by Dunnstown in round two and again this week by a better team the Crows and by 49 points.

Hepburn/Bungaree was a real good game last week and as predicted by astute footy fans Hepburn stayed true to form and may give the flag a real nudge again in the 2018 season and Bungaree will string a few wins together soon.

It is not great to see two teams line up and one is beaten to the tune of doubling the oppositions score but it is what it is in the CHFL.

I might add at this stage that the CHFL welcomed the Lexton Plains League when the League decided it was too hard for them to continue and four teams were able to participate in football and netball rather than disband.

It has been daunting for all the teams, none of them can entice or afford to to get good quality players to play for them, but although they struggle to beat the top eight in any consistant fashion, never the less they are here and trying, and who knows a solution to this dilemma may be found and all will be well.

Lets hope so.

Waubra against Daylesford was one such game with a one sided score last week virtually doubled on Daylesford, who was once a powerhouse club in the competition.

The Bulldogs will win against the bottom half teams but will struggle against the top half if they can’t improve.

Waubra, who came from a bad loss the week before at the hand of Newlyn must have taken a lot out of that game.

Newlyn was endowed by some very experienced and talented AFL players, such as Brad Sewell although he didn’t score the goals for the Cats, his appearance on the field and his knowledge imbued to the players at the breaks must have had some impact.

Former VFL players didn’t hurt the side either, it may have been a one-off but it just goes to show what a few good men can do for the side.

Last week Newlyn doubled the score on Rokewood Corindhap, which was predicted by many a football fans but the Grasshoppers played well because the score was only doubled and it must give some hope to the coaching team.

Learmonth is regrouping well for this season, beaten by nine points by old rivals Waubra in round one, then they took care of Rokewood Corindhap the next week and last week Skipton, so they have had their get fit games and now they have to face off against one of the top eight teams, so club members can get a good assessment at just where they are.

Clunes had their best chance to have a win, or at least a close game last week ,but it wasn’t to be as Carngham Linton went out on the field with a game plan to dismantle them and unfortunately for Clunes, it’s just what they did.

A good effort by the Saints but they still have to improve to beat the top half.

Springbank against Ballan was the type of game one likes to witness as one side has definitely improved.

Teams are always daunted when they come up against a top team, in this case Springbank, after all it has only been one season since they won back to back flags but all credit goes to the Blues who played a great game and came as close as nine points to beating the Tigers.

They will certainly take something away from that game and lets hope they are the team who will go better this season, and by the way to the gatekeeper who mans the gate at Ballan, (you know who I mean) I say to you, don’t be so stingy with the programs and give one to the photographer’s when they are there to take photos of the game and promoting your sport. IT won’t bloody hurt you.