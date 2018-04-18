Central Highlands Football and Netball

IF anyone needs a simple solution to getting crowds back to country football they need not worry, it’s simple, have a retired AFL player come back and play for the home team as did, Newlyn who enticed former local junior footballer and recently retired Hawthorn player Brad Sewell to its club.

Not only did they have Brad play but also his two brother’s Miles and Adam, and the crowd came to watch.

Newlyn came into Round 2 with a loss, beaten in the first game of the season by last year’s premiers, Hepburn, and it looked as if the scoreboard would repeat last week’s score as they faced the Roo’s who had them on the ropes going into half time last Saturday.

The third quarter saw Newlyn start to peg back Waubra, who couldn’t find their mojo, and the Cats started to get the upper hand through midfielder Stephen Clifton and Jarrod Fryar.

Even Nick Moran’s valiant effort in keeping Brad Sewell goalless couldn’t save Waubra’s day.

The Cats regrouped for the last quarter and had Waubra chasing and defending as they cut loose to score four goals four to win the game 60 to 35, which isn’t a big scoring match but it certainly made the Newlyn home crowd happy with the Cats performance.

Buninyong made amends for last weeks loss to Springbank by defeating Ballan, by 55 points, while Dunnstown had a reversal of form, beating Gordon this week after a loss to Bungaree, who lost badly to last season’s bridesmaids, Beaufort, who look to be a powerhouse, again, this season and let’s hope they can go one better.

Bungaree was disappointing with only one goal kicker, Cameron Jackson, who kicked three of the only goals scored for the Demons, losing 23 to 53.

Rokewood Corindhap had a bye in the first round but it would have made no difference lining up against Learmonth, who had a soft win against them.

Creswick and Clunes looked well matched on paper but it wasn’t to be, the Wickers had another win and that will give them a lot of confidence as the season moves forward, Clunes need to improve but they are not the worst team out there.

Springbank has been a top side for quite a while in this competition and looking at the score against Carngham Linton they probably would have liked to play them in the second half of the season when they could have rested some players, instead of last Saturday when they are trying to get some play fitness into the side. The Tigers won by 61 points and that’s a big margin.

Daylesford went into their game with some confidence and held last season Premiers out for the first two quarters, but like cream in a bottle of milk, Hepburn rose to the top and doubled the Bulldogs score to win comfortably, 64 to 35.