Central Highlands Football League – 2017 Round 4

Carngham Linton last Saturday showed that they have taken a step forward in 2017 after spending all of last season winless. The Saints caused what has to be seen as an upset over Clunes after the Magpies had started the season with two wins. Carngham Linton had set themselves for this game before the season and they lived up to their own expectations with this win and it is sure to give them hope of further wins going forward. Junior Dean O’Brien had an important impact in the forward line with two goals matching the efforts of his brother Justin O’Brien. Jacob Dawson, Rory Nunn and Wayne Bruty all had strong matches as well. They now have a week off with the bye before they face a tough task against Learmonth in round five.

Clunes on the other hand will rue a great chance to start off with three wins and a place in the top eight. This is compounded further as they now face Springbank next week who have started off with three dominant wins. Tom Eltringham has started the season off very well taking on the mantle as the primary forward target for the Tigers after a few years of playing second fiddle to Paul McMahon. Eltringham though has shown in past years that he is more than capable of being the forward target and he is always a headache for the opposing defenders with his speed on the lead. His form is being backed up by the usual other key players, Joel Maher, Bill Driscoll and Matt Tyler. It is unlikely that the Clunes youngsters will be able to match these experienced senior players from Springbank. Clunes will probably be forced back into the lower reaches of the ladder as a number of others have strong chances to add to their wins this weekend.

One of those who could prove interesting this week is Rokewood Corindhap who is coming of a strong 23 point win over Newlyn last week. Jarrod Thompson added another three goals to his tally for the season but unlike their first outing he was joined by a number of other contributors on the scoreboard including Sam Chapman who was making his debut for the Grasshoppers. Chapman is one of the more interesting recruits into the CHFL this year with an outstanding career including representing Victoria in the Australian Country Championships in Wagga Wagga in 2012. He might be getting towards the later part of his career however as shown last weekend he is sure to be able to have an impact in most matches this year. Damon Delaney is settling into Rokewood Corindhap well after transferring from the Hampden FNL this season and is adding some class along with Aaron Gercovich who this week was named as part of the WorkSafe Community Championships training squad.

Another who had an impact against the Cats was Sam Cameron who has played more than 60 matches for Dunnstown and is adding some excellent experience into the Rokewood Corindhap unit. On Saturday they need to take another step forward as they take on a very tough task of overcoming a rebounding Daylesford at Rokewood. Daylesford were overrun in the second half by Waubra in a match generally played in very close quarters with both teams pushing most of their players to where the ball was. The Bulldogs found it difficult to retain a target forward and as a result they were not able to score with the freedom which suits their open running style more. Joel Cowan has had an excellent start to the year having successive best on ground performances and his skill through the midfield is a feature. Ricky Costanzo, recruited to the Bulldogs from Richmond AFL in the VAFA had his best game with his new club, along with Zac Tidsdale and Cam Lovig.

However the problems with their set up were highlighted through no one being able to score than a single goal. If the same scenario plays out this week against Rokewood Corindhap then the Grasshoppers might give themselves a chance of causing an upset. However it is unlikely that the home side will be able to maintain the total ground pressure which Waubra applied for long enough to get a bonus win over Daylesford. Skipton suffered a major thrashing against Learmonth going down by 269 points against Learmonth. This is the second year in a row where Learmonth have taken full toll against an undermanned Emus outfit. Tim Huglin and Pat Walsh were two who put up a fight against the marauding Lakies but there were few winners on the day. They return home this week though as they were able to show a more competitive effort against Learmonth a few weeks ago. Daniel Hammond is starting to have a bigger impact in many matches for Newlyn. He is an experienced senior player who has always been with the Cats and often has had to take on some of the toughest roles against opposition key forwards. Dan Wehrung is trying to lead his team from the front and continues to show his class throughout the midfield and along with Dylan Fishwick and Alex Morrish the Newlyn midfield appears to be strong enough to overcome whatever Skipton can throw at them.

There are also a number of really enticing top of the ladder clashes that will attract very large crowds. Beaufort had a very important win over Gordon last week and sit in second spot undefeated but this week they face one of the bigger challengers in Buninyong. Apart from falling just short of Springbank in round one the Bombers have not been put under any pressure by Ballan and Dunnstown in the past two matches. This is the best chance for Jarrod Morgan and his team to show if they have been able to improve with some of the very interesting recruits which they have added to their outfit. Jack Robertson is continuing his development from being one of the leading juniors in the league into one of the premier talls who is flexible enough play either in forward or defence. Against Dunnstown they had a dozen goal kickers. If they get close to that again they should be able to achieve a win. However Beaufort without doubt has taken a further step forward this year and will start favourites. Lee Marshall last week was able provide excellent defence for the Crows and will need to stand up again this week. However you can be sure that he will get excellent support from Damien Day who continues to be an outstanding performer in this league.

Lachlan Murray and Tim Haase are providing a reliable source of goals and will keep the Buninyong defenders very busy. Hepburn have suffered two close defeats in a row and against Bungaree hit the front a few times late in the match but the Demons held firm. Last year the Burras lost a number of games early in the year and this made it difficult for them in the final as they had to come from the bottom four. They will be hoping to finish higher this year but they will need to rise to a higher level of form this coming week when they will face a rebounding Gordon, who will be just as desperate to ensure that they don’t suffer back to back defeats. Gordon should start favourites. Waubra and Bungaree is sure to be another superb match with the winner remaining in the top few on the ladder. The form of the Kangaroos this week against Daylesford with 12 goals in the final quarter suggests that they might be travelling better than Bungaree at this stage of the year and will maintain their spot in the top few. Dunnstown or Ballan will be able to achieve their first win when they meet with neither team showing any strong form this season.

Learmonth has a great opportunity to move up from their fourth spot on the ladder when they play Creswick as a twilight fixture commencing at Doug Lindsay Reserve at 6.00pm.