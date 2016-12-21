CENTRAL HIGHLANDS WATER SERVICES

Ballarat South Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades Complete

A $10 million upgrade of the Ballarat South Wastewater Treatment Plant is now complete. The upgrades will help Central Highlands Water meet the demands of Ballarat’s growing population over the next 20 years and ensure a more resilient and livable city. Central Highlands Water Managing Director, Paul O’Donohue, said CHW envisage the longevity of this plant to be 30-40 years. “We are spending serious dollars here over a period of time to improve both the output of the facility and also the capacity,” he said. The improvements – including the installation of a new clarifier – will support healthier waterways through more efficient wastewater treatment. It will improve the quality of water discharge to the creek and ensure environmental standards are met to minimise public health risks as demand on the system grows.

A new aeration system has also been installed enabling optimum biological nutrient removal and a reduction in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by over 30 per cent. “Both of those key infrastructure components are really important for Central Highlands Water but more importantly for our customers and both are about creating better efficiencies and greater outputs, and the environmental outcomes,” Mr O’Donohue said.

“The technology in this day and age is really impressive as to how it operates and what potentials it gives us.” Jeremy Manager Senior Project Manager at CHW added the improvements and implementations ensured that quality waste water would be achieved. “Also at the same time this improves the environmental outcome that comes out of the waste water treatment plant,” he said. “The other thing that we have done is that we have bought the latest technology in aeration – you aerate waste water to take some of the nutrients and gases out of it –this is new technology from Europe that has already created a thirty per cent efficiency in the sense of how much energy it uses, so we have seen massive gains in the energy we need to drive the same outcome.”