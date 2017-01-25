Chapter 80 – AND BE HOME BEFORE DARK a childhood on the edge of nowhere

AND BE HOME BEFORE DARK a childhood on the edge of nowhere:

Chapter 80

Beria and my father made sure that Father Christmas left a pile presents at the end of my bed; however, Beria made it clear, ‘You have to pay Father Christmas for all the presents. He doesn’t bring them for nothing, you know.’ Christmas for Beria in the Salvation Army Children’s home was miserable. She was determined things would be different for her children, scrubbing floors on her hands and knees to make sure her kids had a decent present. Between Beria and my father I was given a cowboy suit with leather chaps, a traditional Indian costume with a feathered headdress, a gleaming blue and white twenty-inch Swansea bicycle and a battery-operated train set. One Christmas Eve, Beria and Lewie were so excited, and made so much news playing with my new toys, they woke me. ‘Go back to sleep,’ Beria whispered. ‘Father Christmas has just been.’

Most of my toys never left my bedroom and were as good as new. I didn’t ask when my battery train set mysteriously vanished. My 24-inch golden, imported English teddy bear had brown glass eyes and an embroidered black woollen nose. He was a present from Beria after she went to Perth for a holiday with Steve and Lewie and left me behind with Wint. Teddy was a good-looking bear and in pristine condition, except for a single broken strand of wool on his paw. He was treated with care and never once removed from my bedroom. Without asking, Beria gave him to my nephews who pulled and tugged at his head, ripping it from the body. He ended up in the rubbish bin.

The present I loved most was a tin replica of a Victorian kaleidoscope, the outside of which was elaborately hand decorated. I spent hours holding it up to the sun and gazing at the dazzling coloured patterns. It was a constantly moving stained-glass window and whose mechanism was a puzzlement. Try as I did, I couldn’t work out how the patterns were formed. To satisfy my curiosity I pulled it apart, only to discover it contained small pieces of coloured glass and a series of mirrors. Beria was livid and gave me a real telling-off. ‘There’s no point in crying and saying you’re sorry,’ she said sternly. ‘It’s too late. You shouldn’t have bloody well pulled it apart.’

From about the time I turned seven my father never bothered with Christmas or birthday presents for me, and when Steve’s big earning days on the mind came to an end Beria had less money to spend on presents. I was happy with a new pair of bathers, and, on one occasion, a fringed beach towel. Royal Family Books and the English children’s annuals – Jack and Jill, Play Hour, School Friend and Girls’ Crystal remained a favourite. But there was one special Christmas treat. Beria always gave muscatels and almonds which came in a cellophane-wrapped blue oblong box. On the front was a cut-out of a bunch of grapes through which you could see the almonds and the big juicy muscatels still on their stalks. They were my favourite thing in the world and I was not expected to share them with anyone. Invariably, I sat and ate them in one go.

It was nine o’clock on Christmas morning, 1958. I had opened my present and eaten my breakfast. On the front verandah the temperature was 90-degrees and rising to a forecast of 104 degrees and the pool didn’t open on Christmas Day. My father, Nita and Italo had gone to visit their friends leaving me with nothing to do.

To help pass the time I was lying on the bed, daydreaming and half-listening to the Australian Broadcasting Commission on Nita’s portable battery-operated wireless. The playing of the National Anthem caught my attention. There was a brief pause, and then a woman’s voice. I listened, captivated by the cadence and the timbre of the voice. The tone of the delivery was unlike anything I had heard or known. I was used to a coarser, more strident note. As I listened, I guessed it must be the Queen and at that moment I knew there was something for me beyond Gwalia’s claustrophobic horizons. When the speech was over I waited for a moment, then reached across and turned off the wireless. I lay there facing the wall and staring at the home-made galvanised-iron shutters and thought about the Queen’s message. Through the green latticework I could see the tall gum trees at the front of the house, and through the branches the cloudless blue sky. The house was totally silent except for the frantic drone of the huge black blowflies caught against the fly-wire and struggling to escape, just inches from my face.

The temperature continued to rise.

Roland can be heard each MONDAY morning on 3BA at 10.30.

Contact: rolandroc@bigpond.com