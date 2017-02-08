Charlie wins Huntingfield

ON January 23rd, the 2017 Australian Championship for the Jubilees (Huntingfield) finished in a win for Ballaarat Yacht Club’s Charles Weatherly in Scorpion, just clinching the win by a point from Stephen Wright in Renaissance (CSC), the 2016 winner. Mr Weatherly has previously won the race in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2012. The race alternates between New South Wales and Victoria and this year was the turn of the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club based on Pittwater to host the championships. “We built the boat in 2003 and the first Huntingfield that we sailed was in Brighton in 2003,” Mr Weatherly said. “It’s a three man boat with the usual crew of Christian Curwen-Walker, who has done many, many regattas with us and my wife Di. “For this regatta we had a friend, Bruce James from the Hazelwood, with us.” Mr Weatherly added that he became involved in sailing in 1998 with his son David. “The Ballaarat Yacht Club was very good to open the gates to us and I have been involved heavily since that time.”

On Saturday Mr Weatherly had a crew on Lake Burrumbeet. “It was good to sail on there but the wind was a surprise,” he said.

“I had two qualified assistant instructors – and they are a great pair – but a gust came across the water and when it hit it knocked us flat.

“It was nice to sail on Lake Burrumbeet, good wind, a bit of a challenge getting the boats in and out but I have enjoyed my sailing and it’s great to have good people sail with you.” Last November Charlie Weatherly was presented with a Ballaarat Yacht Club Life Membership. In presenting his membership Commodore Neville Bilney said Mr Weatherly had to make a choice between taking up yachting as a profession or working on the land. He chose the land but stayed committed to sailing, which he had done since the age of eleven. He is passionate about all things involved with sailing and is involved with Sailability – bringing sailing to people of all abilities. Mr Weatherly is also committed to the building of juniors through the tacker program and onto further exploits.

You name it he has sailed it, in classes including sabre, international cadet, cherub windsurfers, laser, Sailability, access dinghy, jubilee and his beloved Scorpion as well as ocean craft.