CHFL Round 6 2017

Central Highlands Football League – 2017 WorkSafe Community Championships This weekend provides a respite from the home and away matches in the Central Highlands FL with both a senior and under 19 side participating in the AFL Victoria WorkSafe Community Championships this Saturday at Lyndhurst in South East Melbourne. Last year metropolitan leagues were added to the senior interleague program which had been happening for many years within the country leagues in Victoria and on Saturday the CHFL has its first opportunity to see how it matches up against one of the city leagues.

This week’s match against the Southern FNL will be important for the CHFL to regain some momentum which it lost last year in a narrow loss to the Geelong &DFL.

The Southern FNL features clubs from Port Melbourne Colts in the northern end of the league and south down to Dingley basically following the eastern edge of Port Phillip Bay. After a couple of years of struggling to be competitive in the metropolitan championships conducted by AFL Victoria the SFNL was able to have its first victory over the Ellinbank DFNL last year who provides a guide to this week as the CHFL also had a win over the EDFL in 2012. Significantly though the SFNL were able to win more comfortably over the EDFL than did the CHFL and as a result it appears that this will also be a match which will test the talent and skills of the CHFL outfit coached again by Clive Raak. Raak has in his initial squad retained a strong group of experienced players who have served the CHFL well in recent representative encounters but he has also brought through a number who are going to bring fresh enthusiasm to the team. Buninyong coach Jarrod Morgan and Gordon captain Mark Gunnell have been part of six interleague campaigns for the CHFL and Raak has acknowledged this contribution and excellence by adding them to the teams coaching panel along with Gunnell’s Gordon team mate Tye Murphy. The big change with this team compared to the most recent ones is that there doesn’t appear to be an obvious key forward who might kick a bag of goals.

Recent pillars in these positions Shaun Finlayson, Paul McMahon and Tom Eltringham have either left the league, not been selected or are not available and it is going to add a challenge in selection and also how the team will need to play. It would appear that a fast, small brigade will be the mainstays of the forward line.

Beaufort’s Lachlan Murray has shown the ability to score a handful of goals as has his teammate Jack Duke.

Duke tends to play as a higher forward and adds quite a bit to the class in the midfield. Mick Nolan from Gordon is in the squad and his speed tests most defences. He has the ability to score bags of goals and it will be interesting to see if Raak and Murphy are able to set up a mismatch which favours the league’s pocket rocket.

Mitchell Bowman from Bungaree will possibly take on a role as a taller target getting support from Lachlan Barnes and Luke Gunnell at various stages. Jarrod Morgan will take on a key role setting up the midfield generally on the defensive side of the contest which is where he plays so well for the Bombers.

On top of his ability to rake up possessions in this role his accurate delivery usually will result in a further opportunity for his own team.

Joel Maher, Daniel Wehrung and Aaron Gercovich will have their noses in hard at stoppages to get control of the football and set up forward movement through up to eight or nine who will spend time in the middle. At the defensive end Mark Gunnell and Justin Simpson are going to have roles as key defenders a task which they have continually shown themselves to be first class at. It appears that there will need to be a number who would usually see themselves as midfielders to take on roles across half back and even deep in defence.

Dylan Fishwick, Jackson Hogan, Jake Dowell and Jack Robertson could all be called upon to take up some of these roles. They are class players who have the ability to set up play due to their class they will be able to bring to the roles.

The biggest challenge for these types of players is to ensure that they can maintain a tight enough watch over their opponents. Many of those who are included within this squad have had periods of playing at much higher levels of football than they currently are, including TAC Cup, VFL and NTFL which will provide them with the experience to step up to the performances demanded of matches in the WorkSafe AFL Victoria Community Championships. The Under 19 match will enable many who were part of the CHFL team which played as under 17 and then under 18s in the past two years to take another step towards being contributors at senior level.

Many of these players are now starting to have a reasonable number of senior matches experience which should assist them to team together quickly but more importantly enables them understand the fierce attack on the football to succeed when you move into higher levels of matches.

Jacob Brown has been in good form to start the year for Hepburn including a bag of three goals against Gordon.

He will be a crucial player to provide the CHFL side with a goal kicking option. Both Lachlan Hull from Clunes and Learmonth’s Nick Martin have also performed well in a number of senior matches over the past two years. On top of these is last year’s Under 18 CHFL Best & Fairest Lakota Stranks who is proving to be one of Skipton’s better senior players.

Beaufort’s Digby Sangster and Ballan’s Lachlan Snaith and Zac Boland also have featured in the better players for their senior teams already this year. All of these players will need to take on leadership roles which instils in their team mates plenty of confidence and the enthusiasm to challenge what is expected to be a good opposition from the SFNL. The matches will take place at Marriott Waters Oval, Lyndhurst. The senior match is commencing at 2.10pm and the Under 19 at 12.00 noon.