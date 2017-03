Well done to Nicholas ‘Chicka’ Pantzidis on winning the

Ballarat Cricket Association League Best & Fairest on an

amazing 22 votes, and also taking out the bowling on

18 wickets

‘Chicka’ plays for Elaine in the U14s.

Last season, after winning his third consecutive Best

and Fairest, Chicka was asked whether he could make it

four in a row – and to his credit he has done it.

