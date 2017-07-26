Chinese students commence at Federation Business School

TWENTY students from Guangdong Baiyun University in China have arrived at the Mt Helen Campus to commence their studies at Federation Business School last week. “We are delighted to welcome students from Guangdong Baiyun University. These students remind us that we are part of a global community,” Associate Professor Bob O’Shea, Executive Dean of Federation Business School, said.

“Students from Baiyun University have been coming to FedUni regularly since 2013.

“Under our innovative partnership, students in China study FedUni’s Advanced Diploma of Business, in conjunction with their Chinese Diploma.

“Staff from FedUni’s Mt Helen Campus travel to Baiyun University to deliver some of the FedUni courses.” At the end of the study in China, students may elect to travel to FedUni’s Ballarat campus to study for an additional year to complete a degree program in Business. These 20 students are part of a larger group of 75 students from China who will travel to Ballarat to undertake higher education in semester two 2017.

In total, FedUni will welcome 210 new international students in this year. Students will study at both the Ballarat and Gippsland campuses.

“FedUni places great value on international education,” Dr Jessie Harman, Pro ViceChancellor (International and Partnerships), said. Our international students from Baiyun University bring new social and cultural perspectives to our campuses. Through their presence, our domestic students learn more about China, its culture and language, and these things are very important in today’s globally connected world.”