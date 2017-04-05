Starring Dax Shepard and Michael Pena This is written and directed by Dax Shepard who also stars alongside Michael Pena. Aside from the name, the movie “CHIPS” has almost nothing in common with “CHIPs,” the television show. The series, which ran from 1977 to 1983, is about a couple of California Highway Patrol officers who never drew their guns. Dax Shepard plays the Larry Wilcox’s role as Jon Baker. He’s a former motocross star with the surgery scars and titanium plates to prove it. Although he can’t shoot straight and he’s not very limber, he nevertheless passes his police exam, based on nothing more than his wheelie skills and kind eyes. Jon gets partnered with Frank “Ponch” Poncherello (Michael Pena, taking over the role that made Erik Estrada famous), who’s actually an undercover FBI agent trying to smoke out some dirty cops. This new MA15plus-rated update is a raunchy unfunny version with bare breasts and dirty jokes, plus severed fingers and a decapitation. I was not expecting this film to be good however there are some funny moments here and there and also some very forced moments and plain crude jokes that gave the entire script a high school feel. Now we all know that TV to film adaptations are hard to pull off. Many fail and don’t deliver the nostalgia that some people remember from the original material. Some do succeed like “Starsky & Hutch” and “21 Jump Street” but many just don’t work. If you want dumb raunchy humour you can find it done better than this one. There were some laughs here and there like I said, but overall this movie is a joke. There was no effort in this one at all and it is one of the laziest comedies I can remember. I also should mention a big kudos to the other original star Erik Estrada, for one of the most unintentionally creepy cameos I have ever seen. Lovers of the TV series will be bitterly disappointed with this movie.

Rated MA15plus 3 out of 10

