Starring Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson Director Jonathan Teplitzky follows the English Prime Minister (Brian Cox) over the course of several days leading up to the D-Day invasion. Although that 1944 mission dubbed Operation Overlord was ultimately a success, Winston Churchill had his doubts, to the annoyance of the Allied High Command. When we are first introduced to the title character, he is standing on a beach worrying that the impending invasion will lead to a bloodbath. Churchill meets with generals Eisenhower and Montgomery begging them to find an alternative to a full-on assault. Although everyone That New York office is also the workplace of Lockhart (Dane DeHaan), a young executive who seems well on his way toward collapsing at his desk. With his co-worker dead, Lockhart is told to travel to Switzerland and retrieve the company’s CEO, who has retreated to a mysterious sanatorium and promised never to return to the empty life of big-city business. Lockhart a person of means is summoned by some unspeakable force, to else, including King George, agrees that it is the best shot at defeating Germany, Churchill protests and shouts, more out of ego than out of concern for the Allied forces, turning “Churchill” into the study of a man facing encroaching obsolescence. Meanwhile, Churchill’s wife, Clementine (Miranda Richardson), struggles to shape her husband into the man her country needs him to be, going so far as to work behind his back to stop his silly ideas. Brian Cox’s plays Churchill as arrogant and contemptuous of modern military strategy that there is a perverse satisfaction in seeing Eisenhower knocks him down a peg. Churchill is capable of listening to reason, but only insofar as it aligns with his own point of view or comes from the king, the only person to whom he’s deferential. The movie climaxes in the prime minister’s radio address of June 6, 1944, celebrating D-Day. Suggesting that the speech justified Churchill’s abundant flaws, the film contorts itself into a biopic of yet another Great Man. There’s a personal component to Churchill’s reluctance about D-Day, as we learn from the film, which shows us its subject recalling the Gallipoli campaign of World War I, in which the English suffered catastrophic casualties. Eisenhower and others are quick to point out that a lot has changed in 30 years of warfare, but Churchill is too stubborn to acknowledge it. He may finally rise to the occasion over the course of the film, finding the necessary poise and leadership that Britain needs. But if you read between the lines, “Churchill” really seems to be about a man who is fondly remembered by default, and because he was propped up by people stronger than he was.

Rated M 3 Out of 10