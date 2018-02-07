City of Ballarat – Mayor’s message 8th Feb 2018

In less than a week we will welcome the Queen’s Baton Relay as it makes its journey across Australia to celebrate the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

And what a way to mark the occasion than by bringing the community together to celebrate its arrival.

The arrival of the Baton presents our city with a unique opportunity to showcase our people, culture and environment to the rest of Australia, and in fact, the world.

This is also a chance for you to be a part of history, and I encourage as many people as possible to join in these unique celebrations and cheer on our local batonbearers as they carry the Baton through our city.

There are three key viewing points: the Museum of Australian Democracy at 12.30pm, the Ballarat Town Hall at 1.15pm, and Lake Wendouree’s View Point where the community celebrations will take place.

The community celebrations kick off at 12.30pm with a variety of entertainment, music and sporting demonstrations and talks on offer.

Then get up close to the Baton when it arrives at 2.15pm.

For more information visit ballarat.vic.gov.au Live music and community focussed events have definitely been the flavour of Summer in Ballarat this year, and this is set to come further to life as we welcome back the Ballarat Backyard Tasters series.

Celebrating the vibrant local and regional music scene, the 2018 Backyard Tasters returns on February 16 and 23 with a new line-up of music, food vendors and live entertainment.

It’s events like these, as well as other popular initiatives such as Summer Sundays, which continue to contribute to our long-term strategy to establish Ballarat as a nationally-recognised creative city.

But what contributes to this success is the continual support from you, the Ballarat community – so I encourage you to continue to support local live music and help develop our vibrant creative sector.

Ballarat Mayor

Cr Samantha McIntosh