City of Ballarat New 20th July 2017

Road Preliminary Draft Plan Community Survey

MAIN Road is set to be ‘reimagined’ and revitalised with the introduction of new streetscape works to encourage more visitors to the area.

The City of Ballarat has developed a draft plan for Main Road, between Little Bridge Street and Humffray Street, and all residents are invited to have their say. The Main Road Draft Plan outlines strategies to strengthen the street’s heritage and identity, become more pedestrian-friendly and contribute to improving the city’s overall streetscape. The focus of the project is to reveal the history and stories of the area through a range of interpretive art, sound and light installations. The Main Road Draft Plan includes: • The creation of additional car parks on Main Road, between Little Bridge Street and Humffray Street South. • Additional lighting to create a pedestrian-friendly environment.

• The creation of art and light projections to tell the story of the street

• Developing a pedestrianfriendly streetscape by re-configuring the road to one-way

• The creation of three temporary seating parklets on Main Road to increase space for seating and outdoor dining.

• Planting of trees, and landscaping to help create a ‘greener’ city.

• The addition of a designated cycle lane.

This pilot project also aims to establish a framework for future interpretation projects across Ballarat. All residents are encouraged to have their say on the Main Road Draft Plan by completing answers to five key questions which will help guide the development of the project. The Draft Main Rd Plan is available online at mysay.ballarat.vic.gov.au; and at City of Ballarat Customer Service, 25 Armstrong Street South; Town Hall, Sturt Street. Submissions close Monday 7 August and may be made online or posted to: Draft Main Road Plan, City of Ballarat, PO Box 655, Ballarat, VIC, 3353. Background: Like many Ballarat East streets in the 1850’s, Main Road was at the centre of mining life. The road was a mass of tightly packed houses wedged between its numerous hotels and specialty stores, and became known for its entertainment and revelry. Prior to settlement, the natural landscape of swampy riparian vegetation was an important food and medicinal source to the local Wadawurrung and continues to be a significant cultural landscape to this day.

Defy Winter’s Worst & Journey Someplace Warm & Wonderful

RETURNING for a 4th great year, Ballarat LoungeRoom Jazz is regional Victoria’s premier showcase for quality contemporary & improvisational jazz.

Presented by the City of Ballarat as part of the 2017 Ballarat Winter Festival, Ballarat LoungeRoom Jazz offers a fabulous night of free cool music in a hot new supper club setting, fuelled by delicious food and drink from select LoungeRoom vendors. Bring your refreshments into the Minerva Jazz Supper Club, share your table with friends & fellow jazz aficionados, and settle into an evening that will take you far, far away from the everyday. The 2017 Ballarat LoungeRoom Jazz sessions present:

Adam Simmons’ Ornette by Origami

Led by nationally-recognised multi-instrumentalist Adam Simmons, Origami offers up strongly melodic & structural music, inspired by the explorations of jazz legend Ornette Coleman.

This special tribute Ornette by Origami presents Ornette’s signature compositions from across a 60-year career, celebrating the achievements of one of music’s great innovators. Joining Origami for this unique presentation are Adam’s father, Paul, and 13 year old son, Noah three generations playing together for the first time. Paige Duggan Quartet Vocalist Paige Duggan is known for performances that are steeped in chance, beauty & true passion, embracing improvisation that explores the hidden places of each song. Paige is joined by a trio of nationally-celebrated musicians whose combined collaborations are a virtual Who’s Who of the Australian blues & jazz scene.

Michael Westlake Trio

Led by pianist & raconteur Michael Westlake, the Michael Westlake Trio offer up a range of Latinand swing-inspired jazz originals with a taste of electronica and a soupcón of humour.

Josh Woods

Colouring outside of the lines defines the music of solo saxophonist Josh Woods, who riffs on the influences of jazz & funk legends Maceo Parker, James Brown and Richard Elliot.