City of Ballarat News 10th August 2017

NEW ABORIGINAL NAME FOR BALLARAT PARK

A new Aboriginal park name for Ballarat’s new 641ha regional park was announced by the Andrews Labor Government last week.

The Canadian Regional Park will be given the new name of Woowookarung Regional Park, to acknowledge the deep engagement of the Wadawurrung people with the park and local area. Woowookarung means ‘Place of Plenty’ which highlights its importance to Wadawurrung for food, shelter, medicine and culture. An extensive community consultation for the new name was run by Parks Victoria in 2016. The consultation showed strong support for the new name, with many respondents adding additional comments expressing their deep desire for a name which acknowledges its location in Wadawurrung Country.

Ms D’Ambrosio also announced that Parks Victoria is commencing a wide-reaching community consultation which will guide the planning, design and management of Woowookarung.

The 641ha Woowookarung Regional Park located on Ballarat’s western edge will offer a wide range of recreational opportunities

including walking, mountain bike riding and horse riding in selected areas, as well as cultural experiences. The park will help to protect local native flora and fauna, including threatened Yarra Gums, as well as providing habitat for resident koalas and other native animals and birds.

Member for Buninyong Geoff Howard said, “It’s fitting that Woowookarung Regional Park is now named to reflect its traditional history with this land preserved for people to come together and appreciate it.”

Lease and Licensing Policy

THE City of Ballarat will seek comment and input from tenants and the broader community on a new policy guideline to inform decisions around leases, licences and user agreements for Council properties and crown land areas that Council has responsibility for. Properties included under the policy range from senior citizen clubs, men’s sheds, kindergartens, neighbourhood and community houses, school boatsheds, rowing clubs and recreational groups using the Ballarat Airport hangars to commercial businesses operated off public land, such as restaurants around Lake Wendouree. The policy aims to ensure the best use of council’s properties is achieved and a clear relationship is established between council and its tenants. Infrastructure and Environment Director Terry Demeo said the policy will cover occupancy agreements, risk and occupational health and safety management, tenant categories and rent levels, possible subsidies for contributing to building construction/refurbishment, transition arrangements for current leases, general maintenance and condition audits. “There are specific recommendations in relation to

the length of tenancies and approach to rental which Council seeks input on to ensure the adopted policy is reflective of community expectations,” Mr Demeo said.

“Council will be corresponding with all the existing tenants and occupancy groups directly and submissions in relation to the draft policy are welcomed to inform a decision on this policy.” The policy is available to view at mysay.ballarat.vic.gov.au/ mytownhall for the next two months.

Submissions close 29 September 2017.