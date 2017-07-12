City of Ballarat News 13th July 2017

Have your say: Ballarat Health and Knowledge Precinct Background and Issues Paper

THE community is invited to have their say on the future of Ballarat’s Health and Knowledge Precinct. After extensive community consultation and research, the Background and Issues Paper – which identifies a range of issues and outlines possible options to guide future planning and improvements to the area – has been prepared. The paper details issues raised through consultation and suggests possible improvements to: • pedestrian and vehicle access and movement • public areas and open space • built form, housing and heritage protection. The paper also includes suggested improvements to specific areas throughout the precinct. All community members are now encouraged to have their say on this important vision for the city’s growing precinct. Community feedback will be used in the development of a Precinct Master Plan which will establish a comprehensive vision for an integrated health and education precinct, and will include recommendations to manage change and growth.

The Ballarat Health and Knowledge Background and Issues Paper is available online at mysay.ballarat.vic.gov.au, and at City of Ballarat Customer Service, 25 Armstrong Street South; Town Hall, Sturt Street. Submissions close Monday 31 July and may be made online, emailed to strategicplanning@ballarat.vic.gov.au or posted to: Strategic Planning.

Have your say: Draft Outdoor Dining and Trading Policy

THE process of applying for an outdoor dining permit is set to become a lot easier with the development of a new Outdoor Dining and Trading Policy. The City of Ballarat, in consultation with local traders, has developed a new Outdoor Dining and Trading Policy which aims to encourage more dining and vibrancy on our streets.

The policy seeks to improve the permit application process and implement a new fee structure, giving traders greater clarity around operating and maintaining their outdoor dining and trading areas.

Earlier this year traders were invited to provide feedback on ways to improve and simplify the current policy and associated permit processes. Feedback received was used to develop the Draft Outdoor Dining and Trading Policy (formerly known as the Footpath Trading Policy). Key changes to the existing policy and application process are: A new fee structure that incorporates a one-off application fee of $200 for Outdoor Dining Permits A three-year expiry date for all Outdoor Dining Trading Permits, requiring traders to renew and pay for permits only once every three years A streamlined permit application process that is clear and easy to understand A simplified policy document which provides traders with greater clarity around operating and maintaining their outdoor dining and trading areas Flexibility to create innovative outdoor dining and trading areas The City of Ballarat recognises the important role street dining and trading plays in adding life and activity to its streets, with the new Outdoor Dining and Trading Policy set to support traders in implementing infrastructure for outdoor dining and trading. The policy also supports the delivery of the Ballarat CBD Strategy and in making Ballarat look and feel like the capital of the West.

The Ballarat community now has a chance to have their say on the Draft Outdoor Dining and Trading Policy. The Draft Outdoor Dining and Trading Policy is available online at mysay. ballarat.vic.gov.au;

Fantasy Forest Illuminati to bring Ballarat winter dreamscape to life

DURING winter’s dark nights, an illuminated, inflatable and incredible fantasy forest will come to life in Alfred Deakin Place. Continuing a three-year tradition of unique Ballarat wintertime light and sound sculptures, Fantasy Forest Illuminati is designed and made by a group of skilled artists and engineers led by Tim Shepheard, who helped bring Guardian Angel to White Night Melbourne and White Night Ballarat. Commissioned by the City of Ballarat, the Napoleons native recruited Meka Audet, Zlatko Balazic, Eliza Jane Gilchrist and Stacey Wellman, who together have animated a fluorescent Ballarat winter dreamscape. Fantasy Forest Illuminati forms an alien vegetative labyrinth that invites visitors to explore mysterious pathways and immerse themselves in a world of strange, glow in the dark, plant forms. Created in association with the 2017 Ballarat Winter Festival, Fantasy Forest Illuminati is installed in Alfred Deakin Place from 7 – 30 July from dusk to dawn. Then keep your eyes open for Illuminati at community events throughout the coming year.