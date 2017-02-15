City of Ballarat News 15th Feb 2017

THE City of Ballarat Youth Development team is partnering with an eSafety expert from the Office of the Children’s eSafety Commissioner to deliver a free workshop on cyber safety and how to keep young people safe online. The workshop is on 6 to 8:30pm, Thursday 16 February at the Art Gallery of Ballarat Annexe, 40 Lydiard St North (entry via Alfred Deakin Square). The session will focus on parents, school staff and sector representatives to develop greater understanding of the role of the eCommissioner to respond quickly and effectively to issues of cyber bullying and cyber sexploitation. The session will include advice and information on how young people use social media and technology, how to make a complaint about child cyberbullying, and how to help remove serious cyberbullying material.

To register for the event, visit https://esafetyballarat.eventbrite.com.au

New works in CBD improve accessibility and safety

THE City of Ballarat will undertake an upgrade of the footpath and car parking in Lydiard Street next month to provide easier and safer access for residents and visitors.

The works include raising the footpath to remove the step up to the entrance of the Regent Cinema. The existing parking area at this location will be a dedicated drop-off and pick-up zone with a high visibility path to an access ramp. Two accessible parks with access ramps will be provided adjacent to the zone.

The upgrade will make a significant and positive difference for patrons, particularly people with mobility issues or with prams, providing safer and easier access to the cinema and local businesses. The works will begin in March and are scheduled for completion in April, with care taken to provide minimal disruption to the public. The infrastructure works are funded in the existing City of Ballarat 2016/17 Budget. The upgrades are part of Ballarat City Council’s ongoing commitment to inclusion and accessibility for all residents and visitors in the City of Ballarat.