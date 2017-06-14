City of Ballarat News 15th June 2017

Art Gallery of Ballarat to undergo flooring works

THE Art Gallery of Ballarat is set to undergo maintenance works this month to replace ageing floors. The maintenance work undertaken by the City of Ballarat will see a change to the floor coverings of the Powell, Ritchie and Oliver Family rooms of the Gallery.

The work will involve the removal of vinyl flooring from the Powell room, and carpet from the Ritchie and Oliver rooms.

The concrete floors of all three rooms will then be polished to bring them into line with the adjoining Williamson Gallery, which opened in 2001. Works will commence on Tuesday 13 June, and is expected to last three weeks.

During this time some of the upstairs rooms will be closed to the public, and for a short period there will be no disability access to the second floor. Gallery Director Gordon Morrison said polishing the floors was necessary for practical, financial and aesthetic considerations. “The carpet in the Ritchie is old and tired, dating back to 1988. It has suffered wear and water damage and desperately needs replacing,” he said.

“Furthermore, having carpets in museums and art galleries is not good practice as it can harbour mould and other pests that endanger works of art, and it is difficult to move heavy objects over it. “The decision to polish the concrete will not only make the rooms feel more like contemporary gallery spaces, it is also a cost-effective choice, as it avoids replacing the carpet and vinyl coverings ever again. “While every effort will be made to minimise noise and disruption, it is inevitable that the enjoyment of the Gallery by some of our visitors will be adversely affected.”

The work will be undertaken by local contractor Craftsman Flooring. The Powell and Ritchie rooms are part of the Bones’ Buildings extension to the Gallery that opened in 1988.

Ballarat West Development Contributions Plan Community Infrastructure Levy increase

THE Ballarat West Development Contributions Plan Community Infrastructure Levy will increase from $900 to $1,150 from 1 July 2017, after the Victorian Minister for Planning increased the capped amount in October last year.

The Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) is a levy payable under the Ballarat West Development Contributions Plan (DCP) by new homeowners prior to the construction of a dwelling in the Ballarat West Growth Area. All new homeowners in Victoria building new homes in a growth area where a Development Contributions Plan applies such as Ballarat West must pay the Community Infrastructure Levy prior to the issue of a building permit, unless a developer has elected to pay the Community Infrastructure Levy up front.

The City of Ballarat actively encourages developers to pay the Community Infrastructure Levy on behalf of the new homeowners. The Ballarat West Growth Area will provide around 18,000 new houses and a population of more than 40,000 people. The DCP ensures that new communities will have equitable access to public services and amenity as well as appropriate public infrastructure. The Community

Infrastructure Levy funds specific DCP projects such as multi-purpose community rooms, kindergartens, early years’ hubs, maternal and child health rooms, libraries, pavilions, and indoor facilities associated with recreation areas.

Senior of the Year nominations now open

THE City of Ballarat invites all residents to join us in honouring local people and make a nomination for the 2017 Senior of the Year Awards.

Every year, the City of Ballarat’s Senior of the Year awards recognise local residents 55 years and older who have made a significant contribution to the Ballarat community.

The 2017 Senior of the Year Award categories are: • Mayor’s Award for Ballarat Senior of the Year • Senior Achiever Award • Promotion of Multiculturism Award • Healthy Active Living Award • Veteran Community Award Nominations for the Awards close Friday 25 August, 2017. Complete the simple nomination form available at City of Ballarat website: www. ballarat.vic.gov.au The winners will be announced at a Town Hall reception on Wednesday 27 September, as the opening event of the 2017 Ballarat Seniors Festival.

The City of Ballarat 2016 Senior of the Year Awardwinners were:

Mayor’s Award for Ballarat Senior of the Year: Lidia Aiken

Ballarat Senior Healthy and Active Living Award: Steven Hardy

Ballarat Senior Promotion of Multiculturism Award: Sister Anne Forbes

Ballarat Senior Achiever Awards: Ian Bradley, Keith Findlow, Robert Hook, Bennita Hough, Dianne Jennings, and Wayne Scanlon.