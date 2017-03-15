City of Ballarat News 16th March 2017

New works in CBD improve accessibility and safety

THE City of Ballarat has commenced works to upgrade the footpath and car parking in Lydiard Street to provide easier and safer access for residents and visitors. The works include raising the footpath to remove the step up to the entrance of the Regent Cinema. The existing parking area at this location will be a dedicated drop-off and pick-up zone with a high visibility path to an access ramp. Two accessible parks with access ramps will be provided adjacent to the zone. The upgrade will make a significant and positive difference for patrons, particularly people with mobility issues or with prams, providing safer and easier access to the cinema and local businesses. The works are underway and are scheduled for completion in April, with care taken to provide minimal disruption to the public. The infrastructure works are funded in the existing City of Ballarat 2016/17 Budget. The upgrades are part of Ballarat City Council’s ongoing commitment to inclusion and accessibility for all residents and visitors in the City of Ballarat.

Don’t miss the final Key Age and Stage visits

VISITS to the Maternal and Child Health nurse don’t end when your baby is a baby no more. Developmental assessments for preschoolers and toddlers with a Maternal and Child Health Nurse are encouraged at 1 ½, 2 and 3 ½ years, and are very important to assessing your child’s growth and general health and wellbeing.

The Key Age and Stage preschooler visits include information and assessment of growth, nutrition, language development, motor abilities, immunisation and many other aspects of your child’s development. A Maternal and Child Health Nurse can offer parenting support and links to other health and children’s services during the early years. They can also provide information on managing bedtimes, mealtimes, behaviour, toileting, playgroups, kindergarten enrolment and exploring a child’s independence. Consultations are free, supported by joint funding from the Victorian Government and the City of Ballarat. Completion of the 3.5-year-old visit is linked to Family Tax Benefit payments to families from Centrelink. The City of Ballarat Maternal and Child Health Centres are located at Girrabanya in Ballarat Central, Wendouree, Sebastopol and Buninyong. Appointments are available on weekdays, and also on the 2nd and 4th Saturday mornings of the month at Girrabanya. To book an appointment, call 5320 5720.

Share your ideas for M.R. Power Park

ALL residents are welcome to an open community consultation session for the City of Ballarat’s M.R. Power Park Master Plan at 2pm, Sunday 19 March. The M.R. Power Park Master Plan is a blueprint for the future of the Park. The following possible projects have been identified based on consultation with local residents: • Relocation of Sebastopol West Kindergarten • New playground • Tree planting • Pathway extensions and improvements • Basketball court and exercise stations • Off leash dog area For more information about the M.R. Power Park Master Plan or to join the Community Action Team, email graemekent@ballarat.vic.gov.au or call 0417 761 136.