City of Ballarat news 18th may 2017

Bike Trail project nears completion

THE $320,000 Black Hill Mountain Bike Trails project is nearing completion. The project, an outcome of the Black Hill Master Plan, will provide multiple cross country trails, upgraded downhill tails, a skill and jump area as well as two pump tracks. Six of the cross-country trails, four downhill trails, two pump tracks, skills area and advanced jump park are now open for use. The project is on track for the official opening in August.

The project is fully funded by the City of Ballarat.

City of Ballarat Draft Budget & Council Plan on Public Exhibition

THE City of Ballarat 2017/18 Draft Budget was considered at last week’s Ordinary Meeting of Ballarat City Council and will be placed on public exhibition for four weeks. This year’s draft budget is the first budget for this Council’s four-year term and comes after Ballarat City Councillors launched their Draft Council Plan 2017-2021.

The Council Plan sets the vision, priorities and outcomes for Council’s term and guides the annual budget, which determines the projects, services events and other initiatives that will be funded and delivered in the upcoming financial year. The plan and budget have been divided into four key pillars: Liveability, Prosperity, Sustainability and Accountability. Residents have the opportunity to view and provide written submissions on the Draft Budget 2017/18 and another opportunity to make submissions on the Draft Council Plan 20172021 from Monday 15 May until 9am Monday 12 June. In person: City of Ballarat’s Customer Service Centre, 25 Armstrong Street South Town Hall, Sturt Street Online: City of Ballarat website: mysay.ballarat.vic. gov.au

All submissions received will be considered at a Special Council Meeting on Wednesday 14 June.

Artists to create a new mural with youth in Sebastopol

THE City of Ballarat has selected well known street artists Paul Round and Michael Porter to engage young people to create a new mural to deter graffiti vandalism in Sebastopol. The mural will be located on a building owned by the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Corporation (BADAC) located in a suburban block in Beverin Street, Sebastopol. Paul and Michael’s mural will enhance the proposed site through a design that expresses local community identity and reflects the social and cultural mix of the neighbourhood. The City of Ballarat received $25,000 for this project as part of the Department of Justice and Regulation, Community Crime Prevention, Graffiti Prevention Grant Program.

City of Ballarat Receives VAGO Community Engagement Report

THE City of Ballarat is pleased to review the findings of the Victorian Auditor-General’s Report on Public Participation and Community Engagement: Local Government Sector. The City participated in the 12-month review, which involved a rigorous examination of the effectiveness of its community engagement and participation. The City of Ballarat was one of six councils examined and the only regional council. The organisation’s public participation was assessed as part of the 2015/16 Budget process, the development of the 2013-17 Council Plan and as an investment decision. City of Ballarat CEO Justine Linley said the organisation was pleased to have been featured in a number of case studies as part of the process.

“It is particularly satisfying to see the Ballarat Imagine process and the 2015/16 Council Budget process acknowledged as positive examples of a Council demonstrating meaningful participation and consideration of feedback,” Ms Linley said. “Ballarat Imagine resulted in 1000 conversations with the community, more than 6,500 responses and 98 residents volunteering to join a community reference group. This process informed the Council Plan 2013-17; the 2013/14 Budget and the Ballarat Strategy, which is a plan for our city until 2040. “While in 2015/16, Council developed a list of 16 projects and for the first time asked the community to help it decide which of these projects to include in the budget. Councillors received the data collected from the community before they made their final decisions. Of the 16 projects, 11 were funded. Council received around 700 responses—half from a paper survey and half from an online survey. “During the review process, the City of Ballarat also highlighted its success with the myTownHall online survey portal, which was established in 2015 as a direct line to elected councillors. The tool is open all hours, seven days a week and produces reportable results to inform Council decision-making.” VAGO also identified some areas in need of improvement in relation to the City of Ballarat’s community engagement and participation. A key area was the content, quality, monitoring, evaluation and review of the City’s policies, frameworks and guides.

Ms Linley said the City looked forward to refreshing its processes based on the recommendations. “We are committed to reviewing our Community Engagement Policy over the next 12 months, and to strengthening our documentation of engagement processes and our methods of monitoring, evaluation and review.

“A specific example is our Engaging Communities Program, which involves Council investing in communityled projects. The City of Ballarat recognises it needs to improve its documented evaluation of the program; however, is pleased VAGO highlighted it as an example of a council empowering the community to make funding decisions.”

Congratulations to Shelby and Alicia, our ‘Experience Nepal’ Scholarship Recipients!!!

Shelby and Alicia have been selected from 21 applicants to undertake a 14 day volunteer placement in Nepal with Aussie Action Abroad in July 2017. The scholarships are offered by City of Ballarat in partnership with Aussie Action Abroad with the aims to support and empower young people to lead by example and to provide a range of learning and development opportunities through volunteering. Shelby and Alicia will have the opportunity to work alongside local Nepali organisations on community development projects and live among local Nepali communities, also learning about Nepal’s rich culture and heritage. In the lead up to the expedition, the scholarship recipients will undertake fundraising efforts that will go towards supporting local community development projects in Nepal.