City of Ballarat News 20th April 2017

BALLARAT City Councillors have voted for the City of Ballarat to assume management of the Gillies Street animal shelter and to run the facility from 1 September, 2017. The decision comes as the City of Ballarat transitions towards building a new state-of-the-art regional animal shelter and the RSPCA’s existing threeyear contract expires on 31 August 2017.

In the Draft Council Plan 2017-2021, Councillors have highlighted a new animal shelter as a key project for their four-year term. The City of Ballarat will manage the existing shelter on behalf of ratepayers as an interim measure until a new facility is built. Over coming months, the City of Ballarat will collaborate with other councils across the region to determine the best management structure of the new facility. The City of Ballarat will work with RSPCA Victoria regarding the continued involvement of their employees and volunteers at the shelter. Council and the City of Ballarat would like to thank the RSPCA for its commitment to animal welfare across the Ballarat region and look forward to the possibility of working with the agency again in the future.

Recording the history of live music in Ballarat

DO you have a uniquely Ballarat life music story to tell? Is there a live music performance, place, person, or event that changed your life? The SongWays Music Mapping Project wants to hear from you. Have something to share? Please bring it to our Songways Music Mapping Community Consultation session on Thursday, 20 April, 5.30 to 7.30pm at the Art Gallery of Ballarat. The Songways Music Mapping project is seeking to comprehensively document Ballarat’s singular live music heritage and we are looking for the hidden treasures that will help capture that history. So bring the photographs, memories, tall tales, diary notes and more that you have tucked away and tell your personal experience and the highs and lows of live music performances in Ballarat.

We’ll photograph, videotape, record and copy your history and return it to you safe and sound. All contributions will be credited.

The Songways Music Mapping Project is supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria.

The new City of Ballarat Grants Policy

BALLARAT City Council approved the new City of Ballarat Grants Policy at its Ordinary Meeting on Wednesday 12 April, 2017. The new City of Ballarat Grants Policy was developed to ensure recipients are able to deliver quality programs, events, products and services which are of great benefit to Ballarat and which bring a wide range of social, environmental and economic returns to the city and people of Ballarat. The draft Grants Policy was endorsed by Council on 22 February with community comment and feedback sought in March and April. The new City of Ballarat Grants Policy details a broad suite of grant categories targeting specific programs and events. It replaces individual sponsorship agreements with a consistent, accessible and transparent approach to all grant requests and the application of the grant funding. Council may also provide for specific contributions within its annual budget to groups, organisations and businesses that align with the Council Plan and Council strategies. The new City of Ballarat Grants Policy encompasses the following programs: • Community Impact Grants Program: Community project grants up to $6,000.

• Community

Infrastructure Grants Program: Community project grants up to $10,000. • Community Events and Festivals Program: Grants up to $10,000 for larger community-run events and festivals.

• Business Events and Festivals Program: Grants up to $10,000 for not-forprofit events, festivals and awards.

• Arts and Culture Grants Program: Grants up to $10,000 for projects, events and artworks.

• Tourism Events Grants Program: Grants up to $25,000 for not-for-profit projects, festivals, events or activities which advance and encourage increased visitation and promote Ballarat as a destination. • Sport and Recreation Grants Program: Grants up to $10,000 for not-forprofit projects, activities or events which advance and encourage sporting and recreational pursuits.

• Youth Grants Program: Grants up to $5,000 to support youth orientated and organised activities by notforprofit organisations including leadership development. • Environmental Sustainability Program: Grants up to $10,000 for notforprofit activities, projects or events which advance and encourage environmental sustainability. • Heritage Grants Program: Grants up to $20,000 for activities, projects or events which advance the preservation, restoration or interpretation of Ballarat’s unique heritage. • Business Grants Program: To encourage and assist businesses to establish and/ or expand in the municipality. • Social Enterprise Grants Program: To encourage and assist social enterprises to establish and/or expand in the municipality. • Strategic Partnerships Program: A non-competitive process to fund organisations or businesses to deliver Council identified initiatives. These initiatives must align with community needs and Council’s Strategic Objectives, as articulated in the Council Plan.