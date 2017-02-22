City of Ballarat News 22nd February 2017

Enrol now for 2019 kindergarten in Ballarat

THE City of Ballarat Centralised Kindergarten Enrolment Scheme is open accepting applications for:

-Four-year-old kindergarten in 2019

-Three-year-old kindergarten in 2018

Applications are still open for four-year-old kindergarten in 2018.

You can complete at application for the City of Ballarat Centralised Kindergarten Enrolment Scheme from 1 January, the year before your child attends three-year-old kindergarten, or two years before your child attends four-year-old kindergarten. How do I enrol my child in a local kindergarten? •Visit kinder.ballarat.vic. gov.au and submit the application online •Download a form at the City of Ballarat website: www.ballarat.vic.gov.au •Pick up a copy at your local kindergarten •Forms are also available at local maternal and child health centres, Parent Place or the Phoenix Building, 25 Armstrong St South. For information and to apply online, visit www.ballarat. vic.gov.au or call the City of Ballarat Family and Children’s Services Team at 5320 5720.

Draft Cycling Action Plan – Tell Us What You Think

THE development of a safe, easy to follow and use Ballarat Bicycle Network is a key recommendation of the City of Ballarat’s draft Cycling Action Plan which is currently out for public comment.

The City of Ballarat wants to increase the number of people cycling in the city, particularly the number of cycling commuters; its new draft Cycling Action Plan is a roadmap on how to achieve that outcome. The plan focusses on connecting key townships, shopping and service centres, parks and local destinations such as schools, utilising quiet or off-road routes where possible. It recognises that people who are not currently riding need confidence that cycling routes are safe and continuous between destinations. The intention is to create safe, largely off-road or quiet routes which are suitable for families and children.

Statistics show that in recent years the number of people riding bikes in Ballarat has been relatively static, with a modest increase in recreational riding, but a decrease in commuters. The City of Ballarat wants to reverse that trend. The City of Ballarat is also working in close partnership with the State Government on several initiatives designed to deliver improved cycling infrastructure, education programs and better integration with public transport. Ballarat Mayor, Cr Samantha McIntosh, said “Cycling is a cheap, healthy option and as our population grows residents are telling us they are looking for alternatives to driving and parking their car. “City of Ballarat supports all reasonable measures that will see residents become more active, fit and healthy; we know that regular cycling has that result. “The draft Cycling Action Plan will help guide our decisions on where to build cycling infrastructure; we want to ensure we’re locating it where it is most needed, and where it will be most used. Any measures that keep people out of their cars, and on their bikes, are a real positive. “With the development of safe, largely off-road or quiet routes, suitable for families and children, we hope to encourage a new generation of cyclists in Ballarat.”

The Draft Cycling Action Plan is now out for consultation, with feedback welcomed until Monday 20 February. More information on the plan, including an interactive map of the Ballarat Bicycle Network is available at http://mysay.ballarat.vic.gov.au/ballaratcycling-actionplan.