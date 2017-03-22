City of Ballarat News 23rd March 2017

Have your say on a plan to ‘green Ballarat’

A PLAN to increase Ballarat’s canopy cover from 17% to 40% by 2040 is one of the key outcomes of the City of Ballarat’s Urban Forest Discussion Paper. Residents are invited to have their say on the Discussion Paper which is available now for community feedback until Monday, 17 April.

The Ballarat Strategy, adopted by Council in 2015, focused on planning for a ‘Greener, more vibrant and connected Ballarat’. The Discussion Paper also explores the implementation of a holistic management approach for the 70,000 plus trees across the municipality that are currently managed by the City of Ballarat.

The paper aims to highlight the many social, environmental and economic benefits of trees, emphasising the importance of enhancing and protecting our world-class urban forest. It identifies key issues currently facing our urban forest such as species diversity, climate change, ageing trees and establishes nine key priorities in developing a final action plan. The City of Ballarat, in conjunction with the release of the discussion paper, has developed an interactive urban forest map which allows users to select individual trees in their area and view available tree data. Additionally, the map also locates trees listed on Ballarat’s Exceptional Tree Register.

Data is a critical component in managing Ballarat’s current and future urban forest. The development of a comprehensive data set will mean the City of Ballarat can make the best value of the funding they receive.

Furthermore, data and maps like these will allow council to integrate tree and socio economic data (SEIFA) to help guide tree planting in areas where trees will provide the most health and social benefits. To read the Urban Forest Discussion Paper, view the map and to have your say visit: http://mysay.ballarat. vic.gov.au/mytownhall/ survey_tools/urban-forestdiscussion-paper

Call for artists to create a new mural in Sebastopol

THE City of Ballarat is seeking responses from interested teams of artists to engage young people in the Sebastopol community to create a new mural. The mural will be located on a building owned by the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Corporation (BADAC) located in a suburban block in Beverin Street, Sebastopol.

The mural will enhance the proposed site through a design that expresses local community identity and reflects the social and cultural mix of the neighbourhood. The project will decrease opportunity for illegal graffiti on the vulnerable wall space of the building, by designing and creating a high quality public art mural and providing an anti-graffiti education program workshop to participants in conjunction with Victoria Police Youth Resource Officer and the City of Ballarat’s Community Safety and Wellbeing Officer. Artists will need to have skills in mural making or street art as well as running workshops with young people.