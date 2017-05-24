City of Ballarat News 25th May 2017

Minister approves Planning Scheme Amendment C170 Ballarat Link Road Stage 2

THE Minister for Planning has approved the Ballarat Planning Scheme Amendment C170: Ballarat Link Road Stage 2, without changes.

The amendment for the construction of the Ballarat Link Road, applies the Public Acquisition Overlay to facilitate the acquisition of land for the road and inserts an Incorporated Document to allow for the use and development of land for a road within the Project Area.

This amendment applies to the land required for Stage 2 of the project which includes existing road reserves and land interfacing Dyson Drive and Bells Road, between Boulevarde Drive, Alfredton and Midland Highway, Smythes Creek. All of the subject land is within the municipal boundaries of the City of Ballarat.

Stage 2 is expected to progressively serve the Ballarat Growth Area. Council will advocate strongly for funding to deliver the project. Council prepared Amendment C170 for the Ballarat Link Road Stage 2 project to the Ballarat Planning Scheme, which was on formal public exhibition from 9 June to 22 July 2016.

The Ballarat Link Road is a key transport priority of the City of Ballarat. Once complete, the 16-kilometre road will be a major north-south arterial direct link from the Western Highway to the Midland Highway.

The Victorian Government has provided $38 million to plan the entire 16-kilometre road corridor and to construct Stage 1 between Remembrance Drive in Alfredton and Learmonth Road in Mitchell Park. In December last year a tender for the construction of Stage 1B of the Ballarat Link Road project was awarded to Winslow Constructors Pty Ltd following a public tender

process.

Works began early in 2017 and are due to be complete in 2018 subject to weather conditions.

Cardigan Village Community Centre Project in final stages

WORKS to refurbish the existing Cardigan Village Community Centre are in the final stages. Demolition works, foundation works, new structural framing and internal lining works have all been completed. The building is at lock up stage with extended sections built, glazing completed, and window and door frames installed. Cabinetry and painting is currently underway with floor coverings and the final fitout to follow. Local construction company Masterson Builders P/L is on track to complete the works on time and on budget, with the project fully funded by the City of Ballarat.

The reconfiguration of the current building will improve the functionality by providing better access, more open space, new kitchen and toilet facilities, and improve the aesthetics of the current facility. The Cardigan Village Community Centre will reopen in Winter 2017. The Community Centre redevelopment is the latest in a series of local projects completed in the suburb, with the Cardigan Village Township Plan to be finalised soon.

In 2016, the redeveloped Cardigan Village Children’s Centre began operating as a kindergarten and playgroup space. The project was funded with $150,000 from the State Government Department of Education and Training and $50,000 from the City of Ballarat. Officially opened in December 2015, the $100,000 unisex, fully accessible public toilet at the Cardigan Village Park was recognised as a key local community priority. Both these projects were identified as local priorities and delivered to the Cardigan Village community as part of Council’s Engaging Communities Program.

COB a finalist at Defence Awards

THE City of Ballarat is a National finalist for the Defence Reserves Employer Support Awards. This is in recognition for the outstanding support it provides to its Reservist employees. The winners will be announced in Canberra on 25 May.

In January this year the City of Ballarat won the ‘Supportive Employer’ award at the Victorian Defence Force Reserves Awards.

The award is in recognition of the fantastic support by an employer of a Defence Reservist. Australia’s defence force Reservists play a crucial part in helping to maintain our Nation’s defences, and they rely on employer support to fulfil their duties.

The City of Ballarat currently employs three Reservists in various roles across the organisation, as well as five ex Defence Force Personnel. Hundreds of organisations across the country, just like the City of Ballarat, support their Reservist employees by allowing them flexible working arrangements, including the capacity to take leave without pay so that they can fulfil their Reservist commitments.

BUILDING BETTER KINDERGARTENS FOR BALLARAT FAMILIES

The Iris Ramsay Kindergarten in Redan is expected to open to local families in July. The $522,235 kindergarten upgrade – an election commitment will see a temporary building replaced with a brand new state-oftheart second kindergarten room that can accommodate 22 children.

Iris Ramsay Kindergarten – which first opened in June 1945 – provides a 3-year-old and 4-year-old kindergarten program for up to 44 children a day.

Research shows that children who have a stimulating, supportive and healthy start to life are more likely to do well later in life, while children who attend kinder score between 10 and 20 points higher on NAPLAN tests.

Ballarat families will soon benefit from the Government’s $202.1 million Education State Early Childhood Reform Plan, announced in this year’s Victorian Budget 2017/18 – including more than $2.1 million to upgrade Ballarat kindergartens.

This ground-breaking reform plan recognises the importance of providing families with strong support in early childhood, so kids are ready for kinder and ready for school. It will mean local parents can access improved parenting support and Maternal and Child Health Services and higher quality and more inclusive kindergartens. Infrastructure projects such as these ensure local children’s services have the space and flexibility they need to deliver 15 hours of kindergarten alongside a range of other vital early years programs.